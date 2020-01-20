Best offer for wireless earbuds (UK offer)

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earphones are available from Amazon for £ 69.99.

TL; DR: The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earphones are available for sale on Amazon for € 99.99. You save 30% on the list price.

Apple AirPods dominate the conversation around wireless earbuds, but are they actually the best? The answer is unclear because there are cheaper devices with similar features and specifications.

We know Apple has a certain charm, but if you look beyond the style and the street, you may get a better deal. There are currently a number of wireless earbuds on the market that deserve a chance.

The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earphones are an excellent example of these lesser known buds. They come with a wireless charging case, up to 28 hours of play time, Bluetooth 5.0, diamond-coated sound and much more. They also come under £ 70.

You can now buy a set of these impressive earphones from Amazon for just £ 69.99. This is 30% lower than the list price and saves you £ 30. You only have until midnight on January 20th to close this deal. So you have to act quickly to save.

Look beyond Apple and save on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earphones.