Best offer for the Shark Lift-Away vacuum cleaner (UK offer)

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

This shark handheld vacuum cleaner is on sale for £ 199.99 at Amazon.

Image: Amazon

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-23 12:23:14 UTC

TL; DR: The Shark Lift-Away vacuum cleaner is available from Amazon for € 199.99 and saves you 33% of the list price.

Robotic vacuum cleaners are great little devices that you no longer need to clean your floors with. The thing is, cleaning is actually not a burden for many people out there.

Maintaining control over vacuuming is important to many of us, and we’re just not ready to hand it over to a robot. For those who want to get the situation under control, a handheld vacuum cleaner remains the option of choice.

There is a wide range of handheld devices from top brands such as Dyson, Hoover and Shark on the market. We don’t pick any favorites here, but Shark regularly offers great value for money. You can now buy the popular Shark Lift-Away vacuum cleaner for only € 199.99 on Amazon. This is 33% lower than the list price and saves you £ 100.

This powerful device uses a specially designed hair removal tool that easily pulls embedded animal hair out of carpets, pillows and sofas. With the extended rod and the supplied attachments, curtains, ceilings and high surfaces can also be easily cleaned. It is a serious vacuum for serious cleaners.

Stay in control of cleaning with Shark.