Best offer for Apple Watch Series 4 (UK offer)

Picture: Pexel

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-15 11:59:43 UTC

TL; DR: The Apple Watch Series 4 is available for £ 319 from Currys PC World and will save you £ 140 off the list price.

Fitness trackers and smartwatches from most top brands have been discounted since the beginning of the year. We say “most” because Apple has stubbornly refused to move.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is available now for just £ 319 from Currys PC World and will save you £ 140 off the list price. This is an impressive discount for two reasons. First, Apple’s price rarely drops by large amounts, and second, this device has only recently been replaced as the newest model.

This Apple Watch Series 4 is a mobile phone, which means that it has an integrated electronic SIM card that you can use to make and receive calls, send texts and display notifications about the app. It is very convenient when you don’t want to carry your phone, for example when you are jogging, going to the beach or just going to the shops.

There are a number of other reasons to invest in this smartwatch, such as: B. health and fitness tracking, heart rate measurement, GPS and a battery life of up to 18 hours. In addition, it looks elegant and stylish.

Apple has finally moved, and now you can save on the Apple Watch Series 4.