Best Offer for Amazon SodaStream (UK Offer)

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

The SodaStream Genesis sparkling wine bundle is available from Amazon for £ 39.99.

Image: Amazon

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-20 10:59:45 UTC

TL; DR: The SodaStream Genesis sparkling wine bundle is available from Amazon for € 39.99 and saves you 44% of the list price.

Sparkling water is not for everyone. In fact, we can’t think of many things that are more polarizing than these little bubbles.

With sparkling water there is no in-between. Either you love it or you cringe in disgust when your lips come in contact with the stuff. But we’re talking to the fans right now when we point out that you can save a lot of money on a tingling bundle of water on Amazon.

With the SodaStream Genesis bundle, you can enjoy fresh mineral water from the comfort of your home at the push of a button. The package includes a carbonated soda water heater, a SodaStream carbonated bottle, a syrup with Dr. Pete flavor and an additional blue emoji bottle.

You can now buy all of the above items for only £ 39.99 on Amazon. This is 44% lower than the list price and saves you £ 32. There is no time limit on this deal, but we won’t see it for long at this low price.

Give your daily hydration a little shine with this SodaStream bundle.