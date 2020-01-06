Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

The Now TV Smart Stick and three-month Sportpass bundle are available for £ 49.99.

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-06 11:24:51 UTC

TL; DR: The Now TV Smart Stick and three-month Sportpass bundle are available from Currys PC World for £ 49.99 and save £ 50 off the list price.

Really valuable voucher codes are few and far between. A quick online search always offers a variety of discount options, but they often expired (if they worked at all).

If you actually come across anything valuable, it is your responsibility to capitalize. That’s why we point out an impressive discount code for Currys PC World. You can now save € 50 with code 50NOW100SALE if you use it on January 7th before midnight.

That means you can pick up the Now TV Smart Stick and 3-month Sport Pass package from Currys PC World for just £ 49.99. This package usually costs £ 99.99, which means that with the code you save about 50% of the list price.

A Now TV Smart Stick turns your TV into a Smart TV with a variety of entertainment options. With the three-month Sky Sports Pass, you can view all 11 Sky Sports channels as a bonus.

Some discount codes are better than others, and this is hard to beat.