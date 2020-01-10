Best of Utah Meets National Showcase Event for State's 4 University Gymnastics Programs

Loading...

WEST VALLEY CITY – Immediately after the 2019 Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships, held last spring at the Maverik Center, a trio of Utah gymnasts – MyKayla Skinner, MaKenna Merrell-Giles and Macey Roberts – spoke with journalists in the southwest tunnel right next to the competition. ground.

There was a lot to say, even if Utah had failed to win the conference title. Six Ute gymnasts established or matched career highs and the Red Rocks achieved what would be their best performance of the season with a team score of 198.025.

In the midst of discussions about the 10 perfects, career evenings and hope for the future, the discussion turned to the place itself. And that impressed. The three gymnasts agreed: the Maverik Center was a scene in itself, probably noisier than their beloved Huntsman Center and certainly more electric.

Finally, the crowd that filled the @Maverik_Center was on par with everyone who filled the @Huntsman_Center this year.

“It was like being in the Huntsman,” said Merrell-Giles.

“Or even better,” added @ MSkinner2016. “It seemed louder. It was crazy.”

– Trent Wood (@trentdwood) March 24, 2019

Ten months later, these gymnasts have disappeared – Roberts is still on the team as a student coach – but the Red Rocks who returned and experienced the Maverik Center remember this fondly.

“It was really noisy and a really fun environment to participate in,” said junior Sydney Soloski. “It was stronger.”

“I was a freshman, so everything to me was big and strong, but there was great energy in it,” added second student Hunter Dula.

Kim Tessen, Adrienne Randall, Alexia Burch and Missy Reinstadtler all agree that for a gymnast, there was something special about competition at the Maverik Center.

“It’s a different vibe,” said Reinstadtler. “It’s the same noise level, the same energy as the Huntsman, but it looks like it’s on a larger scale.”

A larger scale is exactly the point of the Best of Utah quad meeting sponsored by Rio Tinto this weekend between No. 4 Utah, No. 7 BYU, Utah State and SUU.

Led by Utah head coach Tom Farden – “I have to admit that I was one of the people who really thought about this idea,” he said – the meeting was created to give the state’s four female gymnastics programs a chance to compete together on the biggest stage in sport.

“I thought it was going to be unique,” said Farden. “I really appreciated the fact that our small state of Utah, with only 3 million people, has four very strong women’s gymnastics programs. This is a testament to the popularity of gymnastics in our state, and I thought there was no better way to present it than in one place, on the podium, at the Maverik Center. “

The idea has been in the works for some time, but the experience of the Pac-12 gymnastics championships at the Maverik Center provided the final impetus.

“I think the Pac-12 championships, having that at the Maverik Center and the Maverik Center opening their doors to gymnastics reception, certainly opened my eyes to the fact that maybe we could have an invitation on the ground too, “said Farden. “When I made my first contact with the other three state head coaches, they were 100%. Resounding support from them and we finally agreed on a five-year contract. ”

“This is something we’ve been talking about for a while now and it will be one of the first meetings in the country,” said SUU head coach Scotty Bauman. “It will be a fantastic event and will bring out the best of the four programs.”

Perhaps the most important aspect of the competition is that it will be contested on the podium. On the catwalks, that’s what they look like. The devices themselves – the balance beam, the vault, the floor and the uneven bars – are placed above a podium or a stage, rather than on the floor of the arena itself. The result is events that are more tolerant of the athletes’ bodies, but also a little more difficult to conquer.

“It’s a treat for gymnastics fans,” said BYU Guard Young head coach. “Being on a podium actually intensifies the event. I’m a gymnastics fan first, so I’m just going to sit back and enjoy it and see how these girls manage the podium. ”

For the Red Rocks, a podium at the start of the year is particularly important, given that the Pac-12 championships and the national championship are held on the podium.

“The competition on the podium before you do it is huge,” said Burch. “Just to get the feeling. It’s so inflatable and different on the podium. “

Give the chance to compete with former club teammates, not to mention his passionate rivals – “BYU-Utah rivalry in any sport is a big deal,” said Tessen – and Saturday’s meeting at the chance to be a memory.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said Dula. “Many of my former teammates are on these other teams and the four teams being from Utah, it will be an aerial fight.”

***

The best of Utah

# 4 Utah against. No 7 BYU, SUU and State of utah

Maverik Center, West Valley City

Saturday, 7 p.m. MST

TV: No

Radio: ESPN 700 AM

Live scores: Handgun statistics