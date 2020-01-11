Best of Utah Meet: Utah gymnastics flees the field at the inaugural event

WEST VALLEY CITY – Before Saturday night’s first-ever Best of Utah quad competition against BYU, SUU and Utah State, Utah’s No. 4 dominance over state competition could not be overstated.

The Red Rocks have owned the state from the start, with a combined total of 212-5 against enemies in the state. This included a 99-2 record against BYU, an 89-3 mark against Utah State and a 24-0 unblemished mark against Southern Utah.

After the night’s action at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, you can add three more wins to the total.

Utah won the first Best of Utah competition convincingly, posting the best scores of the season for each event. The Red Rocks scored 197,000 to beat BYU (195,575), SUU (194,650) and Utah State (194,150).

“I thought we got out of the doors and did a really good job,” said Utah head coach Tom Farden. “We picked up a few tenths with athletes who were a little more rhythmic this evening. We are building the routines better tonight. “

Utah’s Missy Reinstadtler competes in the bars during the Best of Utah gymnastics meet at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah’s Sydney Soloski competes on the floor during the Best of Utah gymnastics meet at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah State DeHarde Fall competes in the jump during the Best of Utah gymnastics competition at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Kim Tessen, of Utah, competes in bar competitions during the Best of Utah gymnastics competition at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Maile O’Keefe of Utah competes on the floor during the Best of Utah gymnastics competition at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Karley McClain of southern Utah competes in bar competitions during the Best of Utah gymnastics meet at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Brigham Young’s Abbey Miner competes on the balance beam during the Best of Utah gymnastics meet at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Megan McBride of southern Utah competes on the floor during the Best of Utah gymnastics meet at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah gymnasts cheer as they finish their victory at the Best of Utah gymnastics competition at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah’s Missy Reinstadtler cheers after participating in the jump during the Best of Utah gymnastics competition at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Missy Reinstadtler of Utah competes in the jump during the Best of Utah gymnastics competition at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Shannon Evans of Brigham Young competes in the vault during the Best of Utah gymnastics competition at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah gymnasts celebrate their victory at the Best of Utah gymnastics meet at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday January 11, 2020. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

This led to a 49,175 on jump, a 49,225 on uneven bars, a 49,275 on beam and, finally, a 49,325 on the ground. Making those scores even more impressive was the fact that the Red Rocks did it on the podium, but it’s something that Farden saw coming.

“We trained here yesterday and I told the athletes that I thought they had done a very good job on the podium,” he said. “I was confident they would make great sets because they made the adjustments they needed for yesterday. They did it brilliantly. “

Nothing more than Kim Tessen. Tessen had a better career encounter against Kentucky in the first game of the season with another stunning that included wins in both bars (9.95) and floor (9.90).

“Kim is in a good position,” said Farden. “I think she is enjoying her final year. She has had a full preseason, and she is in great shape and staying in the moment. “

Other Utah stars include rookie Abby Paulson, who scored a 9,900 on beam, his second in a row, sophomore Cammy Hall, who led the team with a 9,875 in vault, and sophomore Cristal Isa, who recorded three 9,875, on bars. , beam and floor.

“Thank goodness for the day of practice,” said Isa. “We found our timing and now I love it (podium). I think I like it. “

The all-around title went to BYU Abbey Miner (39,250) while BYU’s Sadie Miner won the jump title with a 9,900.

The event that drew the most praise from the Red Rocks themselves was the beam, although Isa noticed that the four events and the general encounter with her were a success for the Utes.

“I am really proud of our beam team,” said Tessen. “This event is the make or break event and in the past we have had a history of pressure cracking on the beam, but we have worked very hard and it is competing.”

“Beam was great tonight,” said Farden. “A very good effort from the spotlights. We have team goals and I think we hit our stick ratio tonight. We move them forward in a progression. “

The progression of each event led to the first 197 Utes of the season, but it is expected that there will be many more, with a higher score.

“I think we can get a few tenths of a mic out of all the events and get into that mid-197 range,” said Farden. “It took us long enough (to get a 197). Tonight, we started the first two events very well. After the bars, I told them that I needed them to be a little more aggressive under pressure if we wanted to maximize our score tonight. For 14 new routines, the young people on this team and three new coaches, I am honestly very proud of this group and excited for this season. “

And for the future of the Best of Utah meeting.

“6,500 people and it was quite noisy here,” said Farden. “It was really cool to see the teams there. I thought it was a great starting point for this event and I couldn’t be happier. “