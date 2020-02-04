Best Nintendo Switch deals and console bundles (February 2020)

Looking for the best Nintendo Switch deals? Outside of retail holidays such as Black Friday and Prime Day, there have been no major discounts on the new Nintendo Switch or the Switch Lite, partly due to their popularity and partly due to the fact that, well, they are made from Nintendo.

Since the original model was released in 2017, we have been optimistic about the future of the Nintendo Switch. It set a new standard for game systems. The newer, younger brother or sister, the Nintendo Switch Lite, followed and although some features have changed, we still enjoy it. The new Nintendo Switch, released in 2019, is almost exactly the same as its namesake, apart from a better battery life. If you buy a switch nowadays, the New Nintendo Switch is the model you’re looking for.

If you don’t have one yet, we’ll be there for you. Below are all the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles that we could find. We have also added some of the best Switch games that you should consider and 25 essential accessories that you need.

Updated February 2020: we have removed old deals, revised prices, updated information about the consoles and updated our accessory and game lists.

If you buy something using the links in our stories, we can earn a small affiliate commission. This is how it works. You can also support our reporting and assessment with a 1-year print + digital WIRED subscription for $ 5 (discount).

Nintendo Switch offers

Photo: Nintendo

For reference: the switch normally costs $ 299 and most top games cost $ 60, whether you buy a physical cartridge or a digital copy. You can choose between a completely gray version or a version with blue and red Joy-Con controllers (not to mention limited-edition models with fun designs :). Since part of the appeal of Switch is the ability to slide the Joy-Cons away and use them as two separate wireless controllers, the colors make it a little easier to find out which way they are going back. Note that in the past year, some users have had problems “drifting” Joy-Con controllers, but if you come across that, Nintendo will correct the problem.

If you can, it is a good idea to wait for a holiday sale, because then you will find the best deals. At the moment there is not much on the Nintendo Switch bundles, but we have linked the best of what we could come up with. You want to make sure you get the new Nintendo Switch model with an improved battery life. Look for predominantly red packaging on the console box.

.