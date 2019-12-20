Best new rap music you should have on your radar

Loading...

Hip-hop is moving faster than ever before. Fortunately, we do the work to put together the best music in one place for you. This week there were new videos from Future, Young MA, Aaron Rose, Macklemore, Tyga, Stormzy, Kamaiyah, Goldlink and Rick Ross with Gunplay. There was also another Eminem dissident by Nick Cannon and a track by Ja Rule who decided to release some rhymes about the Fyre Fest debacle on the title "FYRE".

E40 – "Niner Gang"

The legendary rapper E40 has been an integral part of the games of Golden State Warriors for years. Now he shows his love for the only remaining football team in the bay at "Niner Gang", an ode to the San Francisco 49ers.

Vince Staples – "Hellbound (Ad 01)"

Earlier this week the busy Vince Staples surprised his fans with a new single called "Hellbound (Ad 01)". In the hypnotic LeKen Taylor production, Vince explores an entertaining, relaxed river as he prays "to have the strength not to waste my visas."

Lucky Daye – "Roll Some Mo" Feat. Wale & Ty Dolla $ ign

Lucky Daye has released an official remix for his single "Roll Some Mo" with Wale and Ty Dolla $ ign. The two hip-hop soul veterans were the ideal choice to complement Daye's loving vocals in the murky soundscape.

Cam’ron – Purple Haze 2

Cam’ron today released the long-awaited sequel to its Purple Haze project. The album contains features from Jim Jones, Max B and Wale that appeared in the soulful single "I Don't Know".

The Game – "Pull Up"

Shortly after the release of his Born 2 rap album, Game contributed to the latest edition of Ethika's RGB mixtape on the sinister "Pull Up" single.

DP Beats & Wiz Khalifa – "Go Far"

Wiz Khalifa has awarded DP Beats & # 39; lavish "Go Far", a single from the upcoming DPONTHEBEAT Vol. 1, bars. 4 project. Wiz raves about DP's delicate keys that he's "tired of kicking Lames Tryna" on the two and a half minute track with an asterisk.

Wifisfuneral – "Split"

Earlier this week Wifisfuneral released a video for "Split", an outstanding single from his EV3RYTHING SUCKS EP. The single shows the Florida artist as he uses a singing flow to investigate a number of topics, including: "I hardly see all my dogs that fall like damn flies."

070 Shake – "Under the moon"

070 ’Shake’s“ Under The Moon ”is an ode to giving in and letting the night take you wherever you want – even if it’s depths. She buzzes melodically about how "you can't let coincidences into your home" as you walk the streets in the dark music video.

Kxng Crooked – "You Busta"

A week after he and Bronze Nazareth stopped their Gravitas project, Kxng Crooked proves that for a true copywriter, the bars never end. This week he continued his series The Weeklys with "You Busta", an intensive freestyle about a new interpolation by Busta Rhymes "Put your hands where my eyes can see", in which he describes the "Rappers you use GOAT" “Called a stolen style. "

Lil Tecca – "Why do you look so crazy?"

Lil Tecca came into cultural awareness with his catchy "Ransom" single and wants to prove that he is here to stay on his upcoming Virgo World album. On his freestyle "Why You Look So Mad" he rhymes: "I know that they don't understand me all the time and I don't give anything" that sounds as rebellious and hedonistic as one might expect from a new famous 17 -year-old sound old.

