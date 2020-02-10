Best new Chambord dessert and drink recipes for Valentine’s Day 2020

Homemade marshmallows with chambord are simple and fun. Photo credit: Wicked Finch Farms

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

Chambord liqueur is a blessing that can not only prepare delicious cocktails and the old prosecco or cava sparkling wine, but also incredible desserts.

By adding it to a box mix for brownies or cakes bought in the store, you can add a whole new dimension to your dessert repertoire.

After reviewing many new books on spirits and wine (2019-2020), Monsters & Critics turned to mixology and dessert making experts and introduced new recipes that are simple and fun.

And not just because Valentine’s Day is approaching (be warned), but if you crave chocolate, be sure to add a little chambord to a favorite brownie recipe, as we did here. It adds a fantastic flavor profile and goes well with chocolate.

Monsters & Critics has customized a published Food.com recipe, and we’ve added ingredient improvements to create a whole new recipe – an absolute winner, trust us:

The easiest, cheapest and best recipe for tasty Chambord Brownies

Start with a devil meatball mix or a brownie box mix to make these quick and rich raspberry brownies.

A box of Devil’s Food Cake Mix or Dark Chocolate Brownie Mix

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1⁄2 cup of oil

1⁄2 cup of Chambord Black Raspberry liqueur

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla

1 cup chocolate chips, your choice, dark chocolate like Guittard’s extra dark 63% are ideal

3/4 cup of frozen or fresh raspberries

1⁄4 cup of powdered sugar (more if necessary)

Optional: walnuts or pecans, roasted and cut into pieces

Preheat the oven to 350ºF.

Grease or line a 9 × 13-inch baking pan with non-stick film.

Mix the mix, eggs, oil, water, raspberries (optional nuts) and chambord. Fold in the chocolate chips.

Place in the prepared baking pan and smooth out.

Bake 35-40 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature before cutting.

Dust with sieved powdered sugar before serving.

Can Chambord and other liqueurs go bad?

As with a fine perfume, the harmful oxidation forces begin as soon as a bottle has opened. Alcohol does not get better with age after being exposed to the air. Use it or lose it!

So if you invest in your bar with Chambord, St. Germain, Grand Marnier, or any of the cream-based liqueurs, keep them cold when you open them (or in a cool, dark place for Chambord).

These liqueurs are made from distilled alcohol and sweetened with fruit extracts, cream and milk products, nuts or herbal tinctures. This makes them perishable as soon as they are opened and exposed to oxygen.

Liqueurs containing cream or dairy products in particular should always be kept in the fridge after opening.

New 2020 Chambord recipes

We recommend the Chambord gift set with two mini sparkling wines from Korbel.

Chambord (MSRP $ 31) is not only a nice addition to a bar, but also the ideal ingredient to impress guests with easy-to-prepare cocktails. Conveniently, Chambord is also supplied in beautiful round 50 ml mini bottles, which are perfect for take-away parties.

Simplest recipe: Chambord Royale

The simplest and most beautiful cocktail, perfect with chambord and a frozen raspberry. Photo credit: Monster & Critics

1/3 oz. Chambord liqueur

Sparkling wine of your choice

1 raspberry (we use frozen whole raspberries, keep the drink colder for longer)

Preparation: Pour the chambord into a flute glass, sprinkle with sparkling wine and finish with a raspberry garnish.

Eye-catching dessert: Chambord Dream Pillows

These homemade marshmallows make cocoa exceed the norm. Try it! Photo credit: Wicked Finch Farms

Wicked Finch Farms makes cocktail-inspired treats like juicy jam and tipsy marshmallows. Mariana Leung, creative director of Wicked Finch Farms, tells us:

“One of our favorites is the homemade marshmallows with raspberries from Chambord. They are hand-marbled, make a great upgrade to hot cocoa, and are deliciously roasted. They were a reaction to giving a childhood darling a refined makeover. “

3 packs of flavored gelatin (0.75 oz)

1 cup ice cold water, divided

1 1/2 cups of granulated sugar

1 cup of light corn syrup

1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt

A teaspoon of vanilla extract or a vanilla pod, scraped.

Two teaspoons of Chambord liqueur

1/4 cup icing sugar

1/4 cup of cornstarch

Red and / or purple liquid food coloring

Non-stick spray

Method:

Place the gelatin in the bowl of a blender and add 1/2 cup of ice water to bloom. Keep the whisk nearby for later steps. Combine the remaining 1/2 cup of water, granulated sugar, corn syrup and salt in a small saucepan. Stir over medium-high heat until the granulated sugar has dissolved. Attach a candy thermometer to the side of the pan and set the syrup on high heat. Cook until the mixture reaches 240 degrees (softball stage). This takes approximately 7 to 8 minutes. Take off immediately when the syrup has reached the correct temperature. Turn the blender at low speed and slowly pour the sugar syrup into the flowering gelatin by the side of the bowl while it is operating. Once you’ve added all of the syrup, increase the speed to high. Continue lashing until the mixture becomes very thick and creamy. This should take about 10 to 15 minutes. While the mixture is whipping, mix the confectioners’ sugar and cornstarch in a small bowl. Line a 13 x 9 inch metal baking pan with parchment paper. Spray lightly with non-stick cooking spray. Brush the bottom and sides of the pan with a mixture of sugar and cornstarch. Move the pan to cover the bottom completely. Put the rest of the mixture back in the bowl for later use. When the marshmallow mixture is ready (thick, lukewarm), add the vanilla extract or the scraped beans and the chambord liqueur at the last minute of the stroke. When you’re done, pour the mixture into the prepared pan. When the mixture in the pan is balanced, add red food coloring in individual drops at random spots on the surface of the marshmallows. Whisk the surface of the mixture with a toothpick to get a marbled pattern. Wait 10 minutes and lightly sprinkle the marshmallow mixture with enough sugar and cornstarch to lightly cover it. Reserve the rest for later. Leave the marshmallows open for at least 4 hours and until overnight. Turn the marshmallows onto a chopping board and cut them into 1-inch squares with a pizza wheel or a large knife dusted with the confectioner’s sugar mix. After cutting, lightly dust all sides of each marshmallow with the rest of the mixture, use if necessary. Marshmallows can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 weeks.

Think of this as a time saver by mixing a delicious cocktail for an audience – it’s a great recipe. Photo credit: Chambord.

A Galentine? Make Punch Royale

8 ounces of cranberry juice

2 cold bottles of sparkling wine

Raspberries and / or blackberries

8 oz Chambord liqueur

Method:

Take two bottles of cold champagne, prosecco or cava, cranberry juice and chambord. Pour into a punch bowl or large jug. Stir and garnish with raspberries or blackberries.

Petit Bisou’s fabulous chambord cocktail

Zynodoa in Staunton, Virginia sent us her amazing recipe for the “little kiss”.

Mixologist and beverage director Macon Gurly made this cocktail. Zynodoa Restaurant offers inspired Mediterranean cuisine in historic downtown Staunton, Virginia.

It offers home-style cooking with seasonal produce and animals mainly from the Shenandoah Valley and Piedmont regions of Virginia.

Gurly is the drinks director at Zynodoa and he works with the kitchen team to prepare cocktails using fresh and seasonal ingredients. Macon creates cocktails that highlight the predominant elements and flavors of Zynodoa’s cuisine:

The Petite Bisou is a bit like a flip with added protein, light and tasty. Photo credit: Zynodoa from Staunton, Virginia

2 oz gray goose lemon

1 oz chambord

3/4 oz bear hunter honey liqueur

3/4 oz of lemon juice

1 egg white

Tangled mint

Method:

Shake all ingredients vigorously in a shaker with ice, strain into a coupe glass and garnish.

Cleo Third Street X-O

X-O Cocktail from Cleo Third Street. Photo credit: Cleo Third Street

Another recipe sent to us by Cleo Third Street in West Hollywood, California shows the versatility of Chambord by combining it with mezcal, a smokier, richer alcohol and a side of fresh rosemary.

Smoke a glass the size of a schnapps to spice the inside: light the dried rosemary sprig carefully, then blow out the flame quickly and put it in the glass so the smoke can fill it.

Pour the ingredients of the drink with the rosemary syrup into a mixing vessel filled with ice and shake well.

Strain into the smoked glass. Garnish with rosemary.

Mixologist Tyler: Boise Mode Heartbreaker

The Boise mode heartbreaker. Photo credit: Tyler Armstrong / The Mode Lounge

Tyler Armstrong of the Boise, Idaho fashion lounge has a refreshing sense of Chambord. Its secret ingredient that Giffard Cacao Blanc collects.

1.5 oz gray goose .75 Giffard Cacoa (Blanc) .5 Greens Chartreuse .5 Chambord moved tense add an oz of La vielle Ferme sparkling wine lemon expression



Place in the ice cream mixer, stir, strain into a glass, add 1 ounce of sparkling wine and garnish with a lemon print on the edge.