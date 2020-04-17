Best Nest Thermostat 2020 deal: find a smart home thermostat on sale now

The products presented are independently selected by our editorial team and we can receive a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

If you are thinking of purchasing the famous Nest Thermostat, now is a great time to add it to the shopping cart. The best-selling smart home thermostat costs less than $ 200 for the first time right now, with Google offering a $ 50 discount to celebrate Earth Day.

The link is not completely random: the Nest Learning Thermostat is the first smart thermostat to obtain ENERGY STAR certification for its efficiency and environmental impact. And coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this year, Google claims that owners of Nest Thermostats have saved more than 50 billion kilowatt hours of energy since the device was first introduced.

One of our favorite smart thermostats, the Nest Learning Thermostat is easy to use and program. As the name suggests, it quickly learns the settings you like and adjusts the temperature in the room accordingly. It will also reduce heating or cooling when no one is at home, so you don’t waste energy. And everything can be programmed and controlled from a super intuitive app on your phone or laptop.

Nest says its studies have shown that people have saved an average of 10 to 12% on heating bills and more than 15% on cooling bills through the use of the thermostat; the device is essentially paid for in less than two years.

Nest Learning Thermostat, $ 199, available at Target

Target currently offers the Nest Learning Thermostat at a discounted price of $ 199 (regularly $ 249). You can also get the more basic Nest E thermostat for $ 169 (regularly $ 169). You may also be eligible for an additional discount from your energy supplier.

Nest Thermostat E, $ 139, available at Target

Target has both Nest models in stock and on sale. And although shipping delays are plaguing Amazon right now, the Target website says the items are still available for two-day fast shipping or in-store pickup.

Note: the selling prices run until April 29 or while stocks last.