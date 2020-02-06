In our new series we watch eight cities where live music has exploded – from legendary hubs such as Chicago and Nashville to emerging hotspots such as Tulsa, Oklahoma and Portland, Maine. We also look at a number of distant destinations where the music is worth the trip. One of those places is Lisbon, Portugal, where his traditional music is being delivered in exciting new ways.

When Madonna visited Lisbon, she made sure she was swinging through the old school Alfama district to catch some fado (Portuguese for ‘fate’) – the passionate acoustic ballads known as the Lisbon version of the blues. She lived there for three years and the fado-inspired “Crave” popped up on her Madame X album. “In Alfama you can hear people singing and playing fado music everywhere,” she said, calling the sound “glorious and inspiring.”

If you follow her to Alfama, the trick is to avoid the tourist spots. “If everything is focused on you, such as,” Come in, “it’s not an interesting fado house,” says the new generation of fado singer Carminho. “But if you go to a fado house and don’t understand everything, you’re in the right place.” On the intimate, homely Tejo Bar (a Madonna favorite), be prepared to stand where you find space and even grab one of the available instruments to play with. Whatever you do, don’t blow; Applause rubbing is preferable to the older residents in the building. (If you can’t get in, try it intimate and authentic Tasca do Chico.) Carminho also recommends more chic fado chases Mesa De Frades, a converted chapel with first-class Portuguese dishes, and the larger ones Oh Faia restaurant.

But fado is only part of what Lisbon has to offer. Looking for indie rock? Checking out Unrecognizable, where Win Butler recently spun a DJ set. The cozy Music box devotes entire nights to hip hop. The annual NOS Alive festival, the Lisbon response to Bonnaroo, will include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Khalid and others in July. And in an example of how the country has caught up with modern culture since the 1974 revolution, the decades-old dance music scene of Lisbon is finally flourishing. “People dance more here than in many other cities,” says DJ, producer and label owner Branko. “They start dancing and they don’t stop until it’s time to leave the club.”

At places such as the funky warehouse B. leza and the larger, multilevel Lux Frágil, party goers are sometimes treated to an Afro-Portuguese EDM mix that reflects the city’s mixed communities, thanks to local stars such as Nidia. “The drum patterns are more complicated – it’s a polyrhythmic approach to dancing,” says Branko. “You don’t have that fixed four-to-the-ground pattern. It’s about importing ancestral patterns, rhythms and melodies, and combining all of that into a club sound.” In one of the most exciting developments in the city, acts like Pedro Mafama and Madonna favorite Dino d’Santiago EDM and hip hop with fado. “The concept of fado is going to change,” says Branko. “Now the fun begins.”