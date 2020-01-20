Welcome to the hottest new trend of 2020: nostalgia for 2019. In the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for an in-depth look at music of the year last, mainly through the prism of his best songs, from “Cash Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion (with DaBaby) to “Drunk II” by Mannequin Pussy to “Western Stars” by Bruce Springsteen to “Almeda” by Solange. The panel also examines the trends of the year, including the auspicious arrivals from out of nowhere of Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, and address the triumphs of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, the lasting brilliance of Jenny Lewis, and, of course, the rise of Lizzo.

To hear the full chat, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

<br />



Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and discover two years of episodes in the archives, including in depth, career- covering interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, Le National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, The Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more – as well as dozens of episodes featuring discussions, debates and explanators of like with critics and journalists from Rolling Stone. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET will hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM studios on Volume, channel 106.