Best Movies to Watch Amazon Prime Video Now (April 2020)

Last updated on April 16, 2020

Booksmart (2019)

Beanie Feldstein book mart

Olivia Wilde is directing this critically acclaimed comedy after two academic contestants when they left high school on the last day. Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are fantastic in the main parts, the latter receiving a Golden Globe nod for their performance, with memorable performances by Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Jason Sudeikis (Scary Bosses) and Will Fort (30 Rock). Many critics declared Booksmart one of the best films of 2019, offering a fresh and modern twist to the story of the arrival of age. Watch Booksmart’s Amazon Prime video

Wall Street Hunt (2014)

Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wall Street Hunt

Leonardo DiCaprio gives one of his most iconic performances in the Wall Street wolf, his fifth collaboration with superstar director Martin Scorsio. The film tells the true story of Wall Street stockbroker Jordan Belfort, whose company was convicted of corruption and fraud. The three-hour epic chart shows his meteoric rise and so catastrophic decline with star-supporting castings featuring Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey. It’s a wild ride … watch the Wall Street wolf in the Amazon Prime video

Read our full review of The Wolf of Wall Street

Hustlers (2019)

Constance Wu and Jennifer Lopez Hustlers

Inspired by real life, Jennifer Lopez celebrates in this criminal thriller as a team of strippers who start stealing money from their wealthy clients. Many film fans called on Hustlers to be recognized at this year’s Academy Awards for Lorene Scafaria’s dragging direction and JLo’s powerful lead role. In the end, the film did not win any Oscar gold, but it is still a hugely entertaining viewing with a strong supporting actor including Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Julia Stiles (Riviera), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens) and a music sensation. Lizzo. Watch Hustlers on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Hustlers review

Silver Screen Play Book (2012)

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper take part in this charming romantic comedy drama as two restless people try to combine their lives after a severe emotional trauma. They form an unlikely friendship that has the potential to become something more than just preventing them from getting their own luggage. The screenwriter David O. Russell (American Hustle) is witty and cordial, while the two productions give truly phenomenal performances, choosing several major award nominations for his work. Watch the Amazon Prime video on the Silver Linings Playbook

Read our full Silver Linings Playbook review

Indigenous Hunting (2016)

Julian Dennison and Sam Neill in Hunt for the Wilderpeople

The heart-warming comedy of the Academy Award-winning writer-director Taika Waitit (Jojo Jänes) sees a restless predecessor and his clumsy foster family running through the forest, creating a national hunt. Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) are great in the lead roles, while Rachel House (Thor Ragnarok) is a stern childcare worker in their case. Wilderpeople’s hunt has all the weird fun events you would expect from a Waititi function, but its heartwarming story is what really catches your eye. Watch Hunt for Wilderpeople on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Hunt for Wilderpeople review

Paddington (2014) and Paddington 2 (2017)

Everyone’s favorite CGI bear arrives at these two beloved movies in charming antiques. The first puts him up against Nicole Kidman’s brutal taxi dermis, while the second sees him after a break-in prison with a failed actor-thief (portrayed perfectly by Hugh Grant). Both Paddington and its stage have received numerous reviews from critics and are a good overview for the whole family.

Watch Paddington in an Amazon Prime video

Watch the Paddington 2 Amazon Prime video

Read our full review of Paddington

Read our Paddington 2 full review

The Great Sick (2017)

Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in The Big Sick

Real-life husbands Kumail Nanjian (who also celebrate) and Emily V Gordon mimicked this moving romance from their relationship, which became a major blow only in the nascent stages when Emily came down with a mysterious illness. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Read our full review of The Big Sick

Chicken Run (2000)

This children’s classic Aardman Animation by the creators of Wallace and Gromit will never get old. The charming story follows a group of ragged chickens desperately trying to escape closed restraint before they turn into pies, turning to the former circus roosters for help. The scenario is full of witty tricks that are effortlessly executed in Aardman’s unique stop-motion style. Classic. Watch the channel run from the Amazon Prime video

Read our full Chicken Run review

Midsommar (2019)

Florence Pugh Ari Asteri Midsommaris

Director Ari Aster watched his acclaimed debut film “Hereditary” with this horrible horror film. Florence Pugh takes the lead as a young woman who takes her friends to a rural community in Sweden just to be disturbed by their terrifying customs. It might have been a little shorter, but the great performances and great stage design will keep Midsommar in your memory long after the credits arrive. Watch Midsommar in the Amazon Prime video

Read our full Midsommar review

Sees Llewyn Davis (2013)

Oscar Isaac in Llewyn Davis

Superstar directors Coen Brothers direct this beloved drama about a young folk singer who tried to make a name for himself in New York in the 1960s. Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) is a musician Llewyn Davis who recently lost his writing partner due to suicide and is now drifting through life with little purpose. Although the film offers a glimpse into his difficult private life, it never loses Coen’s distinct sense of humor. Starring Justin Timberlake (social network) and Carey Mulligan (The Great Gatsby). Watch Inle Llewyn Davis Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Inside Llewyn Davis review

Under the skin (2013)

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson takes the lead here as a seductive alien roaming the streets of Glasgow, luring men to a terrible fate. This acclaimed story features several scenes shot with hidden cameras that depict people who are not actors. As a result, Under The Skin has a distinctive and surreal style that elevates it beyond the simple adaptation of Michel Faber’s book. Watch the Amazon Prime video under the skin

Read our full version Under the skin review

Snowman (2013)

Chris Evans in Bong-Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer

The Prime Video leaves this month

Director Bong-Joon Ho, who won this year’s Academy Award for Best Picture for his latest film “The Parasite,” is starring Chris Evans in this dystopic thriller. As humanity is close to extinction after an environmental catastrophe, few survive in a group divided into social classes, with oppression of the rich among the best poor. Although Snowpiercer is not as strong as his newer work, it is an exciting commentary on inequality with strong performances by Evans, Tilda Swinton and Octavia Spencer. Watch Snowpiercer in the Amazon Prime video

Read our full version Snowpiercer Overview

Animals (2019)

Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger in Animals

Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) and Holliday Grainger (Conqueror) are the stars of two women in a comedy drama who find themselves at a crossroads. Aspiring novelist Laura (Grainger) thinks it may be time for them to let go of their crazy lifestyle, while Tyler (Shawkat) isn’t ready to ditch the drinks, drugs and casual sex. Directed by two strong central performances, “Animals” is a funny and sensible look at the complexity of friendship. Watch the animals in the Amazon Prime video

Read our full review of animals

Seven Psychopaths (2012)

Sam Rockwell and Colin Farrell in the Seventh Psychopath

This comedy drama by writer-director Martin McDonagh (three billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri) has Colin Farrell as a troubled screenwriter trying to try the next big hit. He gets involved in a dangerous situation when his friend (Sam Rockwell) kidnaps the dog of the desperate crime boss played by the legendary Woody Harrelson. The actors put together for this highly original feature are incredibly strong, but McDonagh’s sharp writing is its strongest advantage, offering a host of funny features as well as truly heartbreaking moments. Watch the Amazon Prime Video for Seven Psychopaths

Read our full version Seven psychopath reviews

Founder (2016)

Michael Keaton is starring Ray Kroc in “The Founder.”

Have you ever wondered how McDonald’s became so dominant in the fast food world? The founder takes you back to the 1950s, when the brand was a family business owned by two brothers. Along the way comes the ruthless businessman Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), who franchises aggressively restaurants until they became a common sight throughout America – stepping past people. Hot for his Oscar-winning Birdman, Keaton gives a great performance in this exciting factual drama. Watch the founder of the Amazon Prime video

Read our full review of The Founder

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Vision director David Fincher deals with this ambitious story of a man who ages the opposite, watching his life get younger and the woman he loves getting older. Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett and Taraji P Henson star in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, based on the story of Great Gatsby author F Scott Fitzgerald. Watch Benjamin Button’s curious case in the Amazon Prime video

Read our full version The curious case of Benjamin Button

League of Justice (2017)

Lightning (Ezra Miller), Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the Justice League

This crank of DC Comics may not be the best the superhero genre has to offer, but fans will no doubt get the kick-off when they see their favorite characters uniting. Ben Afflecki Batman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman lead the youth team, which includes The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Although the script is not as sharp as it should be, you can clearly see the promises of this band, which will hopefully reunite for stronger adventures in the future. Watch the Justice League Amazon Prime video

Read our full version League of Justice overview

Chef (2014)

Leaving the Prime Minister’s video on April 20

John Favreau (Ironman) writes, directs and celebrates a successful chef in this well-known comedy who hits the road with his family in a food truck. The chef offers his Marvel collaborators Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr., as well as John Leguizamo and Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara, to support the roles. For those looking for a light-hearted watch, good food is offered here, but be warned: it can make you hungry! Watch the chef in the Amazon Prime video

Read our full chef review

Stan and Ollie (2018)

John C Reilly and Steve Coogan as Laurel and Hardy in Stan & Ollie

Stan & Ollie tells the story of a real-life comedy about one of the most famous double works: Laurel and Hardy. Steve Coogan and John C Reilly took both leadership roles and were recognized for how well they embody the late actors, earning BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for their efforts, respectively. Fans of the iconic duo will no doubt rejoice at how this feature pays homage to their work. Watch Stan & Ollie’s Amazon Prime video

Read our full Stan & Ollie review

Room (2015)

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jacob Tremblay (Wonder) both give great performances in a heartbreaking drama about a mother and son who have been imprisoned underground for years. Their desperate offer of freedom makes viewing very exciting, but Room also does an excellent job of exploring the psychological implications of such a life – especially for the young developing mind. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Read our full version Room overview

Wild rose (2018)

Jessie Buckley in the wild rose

Wild Rose tells the story of a Scottish woman who, on her release from prison, wants to reform her life by becoming a country music singer. He gets a chance to fly out of Nashville to see if he can make it big, but can he really leave his past behind? Starring Jessie Buckley (Chernobyl) was nominated for a BAFTA nomination for her performance in this critically acclaimed indie hit, which lacks emotional moments. Watch the Wild Rose Amazon Prime video

Read our full version Wild rose overview

Fight Club (1999)

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, an underground group who hid live fluorescent lights one after another for fun and David Fincher’s highest direction. It’s probably one of the greatest movies of all time and arguably one of the best on Amazon Prime. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Read our full Fight Club review

12 years of slave (2013)

Chiwetel Ejiofor is a 12 year old slave E1 entertainment

Sir Steve McQueen directs this tough drama that adapts the memories of Solomon Northup, enslaved in the mid-19th century. The 12-year-old slave won dozens of awards this year, including the Best Picture at the Academy Awards, in recognition of his handling of such a tragic and terrifying true story. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lupita Nyong’o give powerful performances, with supporting roles by Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch and Brad Pitt. Watch a 12 year slave in an Amazon Prime video

Read our full version 12 years slave review

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

An epic chronicle of Sergio Leone’s gangster 50 years in the criminal underworld of New York, starring Robert de Niro and James Woods as lifelong friends whose partnership breaks into chaos. Warning, you have to watch cool things: these are nasty people and there are two rape scenes involving Tuesday Weld and Elizabeth McGovern, which may be the most shocking ever filmed. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Read our full review once in America

Fantastic Mr Fox (2009)

Mr. Fox (voted George Clooney) in Wes Anderson’s film Fantastic Mr. Fox

Vision director Wes Anderson (French Dispatcher) sums up Roald Dahl’s classic children’s story of a cunning fox stealing food from farmers in the neighborhood. Wait for another dose of the distinctive style of the filmmaker’s brand, to which is added the charm of none other than George Clooney, who leads his role as a leader. Times like children and adults love this timeless story that once deserved attention in cinemas. Watch Fantastic Mr. Fox’s Amazon Prime video

Read our full fantastic Mr. Fox reviews

The Four Lions (2010)

Brass Eye creator Chris Morris is a furious black comedy that sees a group of young Muslim men hatch into an incompetent plan to become suicide bombers. With such an assumption, the Four Lions could have been a terribly failed mistake, but with some sharp writing and strong performances, he proves to be the strongest satire of Britain’s recent memory. The actors are directed by Riz Ahmed (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Kayvan Novak (Fonejacker), with Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Julia Davis (Gavin & Stacey). Watch the Amazon Prime video

Read the full review of our four lions

Murd (2007)

Anthony Hopkins broke

The crime thriller sees a district lawyer trying to solve a case, but the cunning assassin he’s against always seems to be one step ahead. The break is outstanding due to his lead performance as Ryan Gosling (La La Land) and Anthony Hopkins (two popes) face each other through a series of rivets. It’s an old-fashioned old-fashioned crime drama sprinkled with some dry sharpness, starring Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter). Watch the fracture in the Amazon Prime video

Read our full version Fracture overview

Capernaum (2018)

This Academy Award-nominated drama tells the heartbreaking story of a young boy asking his parents to sue him for presenting his world. It is an undisguised look at the poverty and extreme hardship that a Syrian refugee is facing on the outskirts of Beirut, which allows for in-depth reflection. Watch Capernaum in the Amazon Prime video

Read our full version Capernaum overview

Disaster Artist (2017)

James Franco as Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist

This comedy drama tells the story behind a true story that is generally considered one of the worst films ever made: The Room. James Franco directs and celebrates the bizarre bullet as filmmaker Tommy Wiseau, whose mysterious past and unusual appearance have made him an exciting character for many film fans. Those who are familiar with the ominous production that inspired it will find themselves mumbling with The Disaster Artist, while unknown people will simply be confused that this is actually a true story. Watch Disaster Artist in the Amazon Prime video

Read our full version Disaster Physician Review

Manchester by the Sea (2016)

A masterful Sundance hit from Kenneth Lonergan. Casey Affleck is electrifying an Oscar-winning form as Lee, a terrible housekeeper who lives alone in the Boston suburbs. When the family convened after his brother suffered a heart attack, Lee returns to his seaside hometown to learn the secrets of his past. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Read our full review of Manchester by the Sea

Green Paper (2018)

Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali in the Green Paper

The Green Paper tells the story of the true birth of working class driver Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a true classical pianist, Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), on his 1962 tour of the Deep South, an area in America that was rife with racism at the time. . Ali picked up his second Oscar trophy for his performance here, but the dynamics between him and Mortensen are what won many hearts in movies. The Green Paper was crowned the best picture at the Academy Awards in 2019, winning close competition between BlacKkKlansman and The Favorites. Watch the Green Paper in the Amazon Prime video

Read our full review of the Green Paper

Constellation (2007)

Years after the release of the very disturbing Seven, David Fincher takes on another dark crime drama. There are star actors in the Zodiac, including Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal, as the three men try to hunt down the infamous Zodiac Killer. With two hours and 40 minutes, it’s a significant update, but most find themselves in a mystery and the moody style of the Fincher brand. Watch the Zodiac Amazon Prime video

Read our full version Constellation overview

Andy Murray: repainting (2019)

Tennis superstar Andy Murray

This documentary depicts British tennis player Andy Murray for two years in his life, as a serious injury threatens to take him out of the sport forever. Cameras monitor him as he pushes himself back to the top, interviewing his loved ones. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Next goal victory (2014)

This critically acclaimed documentary follows the American Samoa football team as they try to bounce back from an unprecedented loss hunt to qualify for the 2014 Fifa World Cup. The documentary will soon be adapted into a feature film starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss, directed by Taika Waititi. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Read our full version The following is an overview of goal winning

Imitation Game (2014)

Benedict Cumberbatch as Alan Turing in an imitation game

Headhunters director Morten Tyldum takes into account the important story of Alan Turing (Benedict Cumberbatch) – a genius cryptographer who shattered the infamous Enigma code during World War II. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Read our full overview of the simulation game

Catfish (2010)

Although its impact may be somewhat mitigated by the many worse real-life shows that followed, it was endorsed at the time of the release of the 2010 documentary. When a man grows enthusiastic about a woman he has met online, the camera teams follow him when he plans to meet him in person for the first time. Watch the catfish Amazon Prime video

Read our full version Catfish overview

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)

Gary Oldman in the movie Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

A classic spy film based on a 1984 novel by John Le Carre and starring all the characters, including Gary Oldman, Colin Firth, Tom Hardy, John Hurt, Toby Jones, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Read our full review of the Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Hurt Locker (2008)

A war film about Iraq’s explosive ordnance disposal team, directed by Kathryn Bigelow, became the first woman to win the Best Director Award in 2009. Watch the Amazon Prime video

Read our full review of The Hurt Locker

