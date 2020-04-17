Best movies to stream online 2020: stream movies out of your home

The products presented are independently selected by our editorial team and we can receive a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Cinemas across the country may still be closed due to coronavirus problems, but there are a number of ways to catch new releases from the comfort of home. If you’re looking for something to watch during quarantine, a number of movie studios are offering either new movies directly online, or VOD release dates for movies that just hit theaters.

We are updating this list with the most popular titles that you can stream online now. Each of these films is available for rental, purchase (digital download on DVD / Blu-ray) or to broadcast via a streaming service like Disney + or Hulu. Many of these streaming services also offer free trials to help people be entertained when stuck at home.

Note: titles are listed in alphabetical order

1917 – rent or buy on Amazon. Amazon allows you to suspend or restart at any time. You have 30 days to watch the movie once you add it to the cart, and 48 hours to finish it after you press “play”.

Bad Boys for Life – Rent or Buy on Amazon

Birds of prey – rent or buy on Amazon

Bloodshot – rent or buy on Amazon

The Call of the Wild – Rent or Buy on Amazon

Dolittle – rent or buy on Amazon

Emma – rent or buy on Amazon

Fantasy Island (2020) – rent or buy on Amazon

Frozen 2 – stream to Disney + (watch with a 7-day free trial here)

The Gentlemen – Rent or Buy on Amazon

The Hunt – Rent or Buy on Amazon

The Invisible Man – rent or buy on Amazon

I Still Believe – rent or buy on Amazon (you can also read the book that inspired the film here)

Just Mercy – rent or buy on Amazon (read the best-selling book that inspired the film here)

Les Miserables (2019) – stream for free on Amazon Prime Video (get a 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime here)

Like a Boss – rent or buy on Amazon

Little Women – rent or buy on Amazon

Forward – Broadcast on Disney +

Parasite – broadcast on Hulu (watch with a 7-day free trial here)

Sonic the Hedgehog – Rent or Buy on Amazon

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Broadcast on Disney +

The Way Back – rent or buy on Amazon

Trolls World Tour – rent or buy on Amazon (watch the original Trolls movie here)

Underwater – rent or buy on Amazon

