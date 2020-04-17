Best movies on Netflix UK to watch now (April 2020)

Stuck and looking for some great distracting movies? Netflix has thousands of movies to choose from (there are even secret codes to help you explore different genres) – from new releases to comedies and dramas, from historical stories to action movies, children’s films and Oscar-winning films.

Breakfast Club (1985)

Molly Ringwald, breakfast club (Sky, EH)

John Hughes’ teenage film classics have finally made their way to Netflix, allowing a whole new generation to be introduced to a group of dignified Sherman High School dignitaries who gradually learn they have more in common than they realized.

Starring Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Ally Sheedy and Paul Gleason, it’s an absolute must-watch if you haven’t seen it already – and if you have it, there’s no time like this. it must be remembered that we are all “brains, athletes, baskets, princesses and criminals”.

Rome (2018)

Gypsies (Netflix)

The three Oscar-winning Gravity directors Alfonso Cuarón’s semi-autobiographical film about a girl who worked in Mexico in the 1970s for a high-middle-class family is visually stunning, deeply moving and well worth her time. The director, known for his gravity and men’s children, brings this beautiful story to life when we observe housekeeper Cleot as he and his family face social and political challenges. Largely named the best films of 2018 and applauded by critics around the world, the film also won two gold medals for best director and best foreign language film.

Lawn Day (1993)

A modern film for the times in which we live. Director Harold Ramis once again joins forces with his partner Ghostbuster Bill Murray to perform one of the best comedies of the 1990s. Murray plays a reporter at the small town’s annual festival, trapped in a day he remembers for the rest of his life, because if he can’t find the answers, it’s the rest of his life.

So good you want to watch it again. And again. And again (sorry).

Irish (2019)

The passion project, which has been underway for a long time, sees Netflix’s Irish director Martin Scorses reuniting with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. At the heart of Gänster’s biography is Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his connection to the disappearance of his long-time friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino). The film was constantly in the news until it appeared; from the aging of CGI used on De Niro, Pacino and Joe Pesci to the extremely clumsy length of this epic (it’s a whopping 3 hours 30 minutes).

Okja (2017)

If you watch this heartwarming story from Bong Joon-Ho (if he sounds familiar, it’s because he recently dominated the award season for his latest film, The Parasite).

Okja is a slightly strange story that follows a girl and her best friend, a huge strange animal named Okja. Soon a couple of CEOs of a huge company (Tilda Swinton) will fight, who wants to take Okja away. The background of the story is a clear course of action, animal activism is all over the strain and the film does not disturb it. Joon-Ho’s wonderfully refreshing weird style mixes with light preaching notes, but it gives you a beautiful movie.

Quiet place (2018)

John Krasinski in a quiet place

Partly heartfelt Spielberg family drama, partly curious Carpenter-esque creature character, sensational shocker of writer / director / star John Krasinski The quiet place was an immediate science fiction-horror classic. Quiet II may have been postponed due to the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy Emily Blunt and Krasinski in the original.

It is considered one of the best horror films of the last time when it was first released. In a rather sensitive postapocalyptic plane, blind insectoid monsters with hypersensitive hearing have swept most of humanity. The family must survive with some survivors by whispering and using sign language to communicate when the creatures are chasing them only by the noise they make. In this must-see film, tense situations and some heartbreaking moments are expected.

All the boys I’ve loved before (2018)

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor to all the boys I’ve loved before (Netflix)

A sweet, accurately executed novel that pays homage to the best films of the genre in the 1980s and 90s. Lana Condor’s stars are Laura Jean Covey, a Korean-American college teacher whose world is turned upside down when its recipients are given a box of personal love letters she had broken. Based on Jenny Han’s YA trilogy, it became Netflix’s most successful original film in 2018. Watch a short play by Noah Centineo (like Peter Kavinsky) mini Mark Ruffalo. Once you’ve watched it, the long-awaited sequel to PS I Love You, with its third and final installment, awaits your attention.

Marriage story (2019)

On the face of it, the Marriage Story should not be as enjoyable to watch as it is, given that it is about the breakdown of a relationship and all the emotions that come with it. The couple decides to divorce writer / director Noah Baumbach in this award-winning masterpiece. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver put their careers into the best performances that really deserve more award than they received. It makes you laugh. It makes you smile. And when you are married, it makes you pray that you will never divorce …

Always be mine maybe (2019)

Randall Park and Ali Wong in the movie Always Not Me Maybe (Netflix) Ed Araquel / Netflix

Named after Mariah Carey’s song, the Netflix romcom is worth watching just because of the dynamite soundtrack featuring D’Angelo, David Bowie and Lizzo, among others. The film focuses on two alienated childhood friends (played by Randall Park and Ali Wong, who also wrote the film) who reunite 16 years after they lost their virginity. Watch a brilliant and shocking comedian from anyone other than John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

Beastless People (2015)

Idris Elba is best known for starring in the US television series The Wire as a drug dealer and acclaimed in BBC drama under the name of restless cop John Luther, but the role is gloomier overall. He plays HBO True Detective’s first season director for an extraordinary Netflix film in West Africa, Commander of Child Soldiers. Based on the acclaimed novel by Nigerian author Uzodinma Iweala, the film brings to life the captivating story of Agu, a soldier torn from his family to fight in the African civil war.

Ex_Machina (2014)

Screenwriter Alex Garland’s directorial debut (Rand, 28 days later …) computer programmer Domhnall Gleeson walks the window as he wins a competition to spend a week with Isaac, the world’s unique creator of the world’s top search engine (Oscar). Gleeson’s goal is to once make a variation of the Turing test on advanced AIs (the strikingly sensitive Alicia Vikander) to determine if she has consciousness. Things are not going as planned …

Destruction (2018)

Destruction of actors

Controversial and controversial, the destruction of life began rocky. After struggling to find a distributor, Netflix chose the international rights to the film by Ex_Machina director Alex Garland. The sci-fi / horror film is based on Jeff Vandermeer’s book series The Southern Reach trilogy and follows a group of scientists as they head to Area X, a quarantined area on the planet where many strange things have begun to happen. They have no idea what they are finding, and they are not all honest about why they are going. Natalie Portman celebrates and presents a convincing performance when everything around her is well understood.

The Revenant (2015)

Surprising film by director Alejandro González Iñárritult. Leonardo Di Caprio eventually won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as a border guard who led a desert hunting party in the 1800s. At this glimpse of the obvious weather herd that saw life at the time, there is a terrible bear attack. It can be quite gloomy and gloomy at times, but it’s arguably a classic. Maybe Tom Hardy fans would also like to take a look.

Unpolished gems (2020)

Adam Sandler in uncut gems (Netflix)

We should probably start by warning you in a tense and stressful two hours if you decide to watch Uncut Gems in one session. The Safdie brothers film takes the joker Adam Sandler and turns him into a New York jeweler, risking everything to write off debts and flee collectors after him. Sandler is unknown, but that’s a good thing. We would go so far as to say that he has robbed this prize season.

Train wreck (2015)

Amy Schumer and Bill Hader in a train wreck (key art)

This wildly funny film by director Judd Apatow is a screenplay debut of a lively stand-up and sketches of his favorite Amy Schumer, who is also a star. A journalist (Schumer) lives at his father’s maximum, according to which monogamy never works, and has spent his adult life enjoying freedom from duties. When he is sent to the doctor for an interview, an attraction develops between them and he begins to wonder if something could be said for a stable relationship …

Post (2017)

Want something a little more sophisticated? Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks celebrate this vigorous and decent story of the leak of the so-called Pentagon papers in 1971, nicknamed the US Secret Department of Defense, which covers US-Vietnam relations from 1945-1967. Steven Spielberg’s latest slice of liberal history was made in a recognized rush to honor prize seasons and an anthem back to a good old-fashioned press in an era of compromised fake news.

Wonder Woman (2017)

Seventy-five years after the release of her first comic book, Wonder Woman is finally the star of her own feature films, and that doesn’t disappoint. Gal Gadot recounts his role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, while Patty Jenkins (the monster) directs the story of the origin, which sees a warrior princess drawn into World War I after the rescue of a pilot who landed in a Chris Pine plane crash. DC may not have done as well in cinemas as Marvel, but Wonder Woman celebrated the change in the wealth and tone of the cartoon giant. Mixing drama with comedy, Gadot’s strong female lead, and tangible chemistry with Pine’s Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman is easy family control.

El Camino: The Bad Movie (2019)

Aaron Paul El Caminos: Bad Movie (Netflix)

Can a film ever respond to the leaps of one of the greatest TV shows of all time? Aaron Paul is directing this satisfying spin-off film from the beloved crime series Breaking Bad, as we finally find out what happened to Walter White’s criminal partner Jesse Pinkman after escaping from prison in the series finale. And you can just recognize some old faces that are pruning …

12 years of slave (2013)

An unsuitable black man in New York before the Civil War was abducted and sold into slavery. He will spend the next 12 years striving for brutal treatment in order to survive and maintain his dignity, while clinging to the hopeless hope of being able to return to his family. This Oscar-winning historical drama, based on Solomon Northup’s autobiographical book and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch and Brad Pitt, is not easy to watch, but we get five stars.

Buster Scruggs Ballad (2018)

Tim Blake Nelson in Buster Scruggles Ballad (Netflix)

It was meant to be a single episode of six Netflix TV series, but if you get movie legends from the Coen brothers, you’ll probably need to see where they take you. The result is an elegant anthology of borderline stories that symbolizes Westerners in an inimitable style. Although the open comedy thread starring Tim Blake Nelson (O brother, where are you?, Syriana) as a singing prairie hero in White Stetson gives the film its potentially misleading title, it is hardly typical of what follows, but then again nothing …

Two Popes (2019)

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in two popes (Netflix)

Here’s a mouthful: two British veterans are eating a virtual two in a storm based on a play by screenwriter Anthony McCarten. Anthony Hopkins plays the suspected, conservative Pope Benedict XVI as a wounded bear in a meeting with his reluctant and progressive successor, Cardinal Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) – later Pope Francis – in the retreat of former Italy in 2013. The film was nominated for two Oscars. .

Kingsman: Secret Service (2015)

Cult Aviation The Avengers meets Bond’s Colin Firtd stars as Harry Hart, an agent like John Steed in Kingsman’s organization, whose operatives are named after the Knights of the Roundtable. Hart recruits a deceased colleague’s younger teenage son (Taron Egerton) and drives him through the pace of his secret service …

Mind and Sensitivity (1995)

Kate Winslet and Emma Thompson in mind and sense

Avoiding chocolate box visuals that cheapen so many British costume dramas, director Lee Lee brings a refreshing period realism to Jane Austen’s two sisters’ fairy tales, allowing Emma Thompson’s respectful Oscar-winning script to flourish. The mouthpiece selection includes Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant.

Superbad (2007)

An American pie fan? Superbad differs from the usual teenage film enthusiasts with its rougher dialogue, universally funny performances and insane sweethearted Seth (Jonah Hill) and a slightly more differential Eric (Michael Cena). For those who have a high tolerance for excessive brutality, a full stomach of laughter is guaranteed…

13. (2016)

13. (Netflix)

The title of this strong film refers to Amendment 13: “Slavery and involuntary servitude must not exist in the United States, except as a punishment for a crime for which a party must have been properly convicted.” “Punishing Crime” is a key criterion here, as Ava DuVernay’s (if they see us) documentary explores injustice at the heart of America’s penal system. 13. secured its first BAFTA for Netflix.

American Psycho (2000)

In 1991, Bret Easton shocked those who read Ellis’s novel American Psycho. Wall Street broker Patrick Bateman’s cool attitude to his daytime and nightlife made people shake. The murderous character was portrayed in 2000 in a film of the same name. The screenplay by Mary Harron and Guinevere Turner is perhaps a less shocking story, but no less compelling. Christian Bale intends to shape the killer Bateman by capturing this crazy-minded sociopath in a great way. These eggshell business cards though…

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Matthew McConaughey at the Dallas Buyers Club

The Dallas Buyers Club is a rare, real-life drama directed by Jean-Marc Vallée that depicts HIV-positive characters as heroes rather than victims or martyrs. Matthew McConaughey’s painful transition to AIDS and illicit drug dealer Ron Woodruff won him an Oscar for Best Actor in 2014. Jared Leto’s production is said to be even more embarrassingly exciting and offered him the best supporting academy award.

See (2017)

Jackson Robert Scott and Bill Skarsgård in this (2017)

Goonies meets Stand by Me in Andy Muschiett’s terrifying and cunning age-old horror film “The Captivating and Glowing Adaptation of Stephen King.” Based on the book of the same name, the film changes its approach a bit. Children begin to disappear in the small town of Derry, urging school children who are away from the group to deal with their fears because evil will take them down. Don’t wait for a comfortable ending (IT Chapter 2 was released last year and picked up the story 30 years later). Wolfhard, a Finn of strange things, is a slower-paced horror that focuses more on your own fears than on gore. Great setup, maybe not as cost-effective, but definitely one of the best adaptations of King’s film to the big screen. If you weren’t afraid of clowns before, Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise is sure to change your mind. Get ready to hear those nerves knock!

My neighbor Totoro – and more Ghibli movies

Scene from Studio Ghibli’s “My Neighbor Totoro”

If you’re stuck at home and looking to watch with the kids, the Netflix Studio Ghibli movie selection is just the ticket. Totally adult-friendly than any of Disney’s offerings (yes, it’s sometimes possible), there are many good stories to choose from. My neighbor Totoro watches two girls and a ghost walking in the woods around his home. If you’re looking for your next Studio Ghibli movie, there’s Spirited Away, which is probably better known, Castle in the Sky, Kiki Delivery Service and just yesterday.

Theory of All (2015)

A biography of Stephen Hawking (played by Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne) examining the romance of a well-known astrophysicist to his future wife Jane during their university years in the 1960s and his initial diagnosis of motor neurone disease, which doctors believe would lead to his death in two years. Without fear of deteriorating health, he continued his groundbreaking research into the origin of the universe.

Muda (2017)

Director and screenwriter Dee Rees gathered between strong performers, including British star Carey Mulligan, singer / actress Mary J Blige and rising Hollywood heavyweight Jason Mitchell, to tell the story of two 1940s families in rural America – one black, one white – fighting to live and work together in post-World War II America. The film caused a lot of excitement at the time of its release and was nominated for four Oscars, including Blige for Best Supporting Actress. Mobile and powerful clock.

Spotlight (2015)

This extraordinary story by writer / director Tom McCarthy (The Station Agent), centered on a group of Boston journalists investigating the murder of children in the Catholic Church, is brightly highlighted in a riveting, serious-minded drama that strikes facts. Stars Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams.

Fighting with my family (2019)

Florence Pugh in a fight with my family

This real journey from the humble beginnings of Norwich to becoming the youngest Divas champion of all time, following the real journey of superstar racer Paige (Florence Pugh), is an unqualified success. Written / directed by Stephen Merchant and producer Dwayne Johnson, this is an unapologic soap opera spandexis …

Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This multi-Oscar-winning classic, adapted from Thomas Harris ‘bestseller, was responsible for giving the film’s serial killers a better picture, thanks to Anthony Hopkins’ captivating portrayal of Hannibal Lecter. What if Lecter were an imprisoned cannibal? Jodie Foster plays FBI agent Clarice Starling, who is in a disturbingly close relationship with Lecter while chasing the serial killer Buffalo Bill. It is best to wash off with a nice chianti …

The Ghost (1990)

Patrick Swayze plays a murdered banker who, through psychic Whoop Goldberg, tries to warn his girlfriend Demi Moore that he is in mortal danger. The special effects are a real treat, the theme of the afterlife is very moving and the ending is a wonderful work by Schmaltz (and you can no longer watch the Great Pottery throw in the same way again).

The Great Cage (2019)

David Carroll (Associate Professor at Parsons School of Design), The Great Cage (Netflix)

Data is now the most valuable commodity in the world. David Carroll, a professor at the New York School of Design, is the man in this terrible documentary who wants to get his own data. His journey takes him to London and Cambridge Analytics – advisory services were shut down in 2018 following a scandal involving unsuspecting Facebook users whose data was collected and then used for political gain. Think twice when you click on your personal information …

Prisoners (2013)

Hugh Jackman no longer plays Mr. Nice Gyt, but then he is pushed to the limit in this deeply haunting thriller. He is the father of a kidnapped daughter, while Jake Gyllenhaal is a police officer who, in his eyes, fails to take away the main suspect: Paul Dano, a young man with learning difficulties. Jackman takes on the questioning himself and his tactics are, to put it mildly, heavy-handed…

Labyrinth Runner (2014)

The Hunger Games meet the Lord of the Flies in this fast-paced and pleasantly moody teenage action film adapted from James Dashner’s best-selling novel. The teenager arrives in a segregated youth community who has no memory of who he or she is or the outside world. When a new new arrival brings ominous messages, he realizes that the group has run out of time and must find an escape route through a deadly maze to survive.

Watch on Netflix

Terminator (1984)

Go back to where it all started right away, with Arnold Schwarzenegger on his first trip as a violent cyborg, who has been twisted from the future to change the course of a nuclear war-torn history (he will come back later, of course). Linda Hamilton shines like a confused waitress who inadvertently becomes the savior of humanity. Unauthorized activity flickers from Captain James Cameron.

Translation lost (2003)

A lonely and past his prime American actor travels to Japan to film a commercial. On a depressing night at the hotel bar, she meets a spirited younger woman and the couple makes a close friendship, exploring Tokyo and helping each other face everyday life. Sofia Coppola expertly designs her comedy drama, starring Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Giovanni Ribisito, to keep the actors at the forefront of this melancholic and moving story.

Cargo (2017)

Martin Freeman Cargos

New worrying parents need to be warned: Netflix’s thrill of Cargo is likely to stay with you longer than you want. Martin Freeman marks him as the father who must ensure the passage of his young daughter after his mother is hungry for the devastated flesh of Australian zombies. Watching it is similar to watching a clip of a toddler making a flight of stairs towards the edge, to the loop …

Mistress America (2015)

A student with literary ambitions in New York finds plenty of material when he befriends a scattered company in this bizarre comedy directed by Noah Baumbach and leading lady Greta Gerwig – like Frances Ha before that. Both funny and scary, it’s a richly rewarding treat from the filmmaker and his museum, who are at the top of their game.

I am a mother (2019)

Hilary Swank in The Movie I’m a Mother (Netflix)

Most of this dark, twisted science fiction film takes place in a high-tech bunker (so you feel at home if you spend a lot of time indoors right now). Inside, an artificially intelligent robot named Mother (with the voice of Rose Byrne) raises a young woman known as a girl (Clara Rugaard). The rest of humanity is extinct and the mother demands that nothing be lived outside. But everything changes when a mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) knocks on the door…

Reservoir dogs (1991)

The film, which introduced Quentin Tarantino to the world for the first time, remains as exciting as it appeared after its 1992 release. Starring many famous faces who will become Tarantino’s permanent ones – including Michael Madsen, Tim Roth and Harvey Keitel, as well as Steve Buscem’s sparkling wine form – this 99-minute film fully deserves its star reputation as it has a cutting soundtrack to launch.

Dunkirk (2017)

Christopher Nolan, who is at the top of his game, takes British military history with a forced treatment of the miracle of Dunkirk. This completely immersive epic immerses the viewer in a three-part story that appears in May, at sea and in the air with the trials of life and death. Starring Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles, which proves that the former One Direction singer has more than his vocals. What really stands out about Dunkirk is the all-encompassing approach that takes you from quiet moments to sweeping sets back to intense emotional relationships.

The Darkest Hour (2017)

Christopher Nolan Dunkirk’s near-perfect companion, Joe Wright’s account of the 1940 evacuation, not only fills some of the political background to this infamous wartime failure, but also recovers Winston Churchill (perfectly played by Gary Oldman)) from the dusty pages of his history books.

The Story of the West Side (1961)

Steven Spielberg’s upcoming makeover has a lot to live on. This is a charming and moving version of the great ten Oscar-winning musicals by Leonard Bernstein / Stephen Sondheim, based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Julial, starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer. Two teenagers from competing New York street gangs, jet skis and sharks, fall in love – but this is causing explosive tensions in the dark.

Atlantic (2019)

This acclaimed Senegalese film is the first feature film by writer / director Mati Diop, and it fell by storm when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, taking home the Grand Prix. The supernatural love story concerns 17-year-old Ada, who is in love with a construction worker who suddenly disappears at sea. But then again the miracle unites them …

Unlimited (2011)

Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro and Abbie Cornish stars in this 2011 science fiction thriller. A failed writer procures an experimental drug that allows his brain to process and learn information at superhuman speeds. His newly discovered abilities allow him to kill on the stock market, but he soon attracts the attention of the shadow forces, who have ominous plans for him…

What happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

This Netflix Original, this biographical documentary, captures the fluctuating life and wealth of jazz legend Nina Simone, including interviews with family and friends, diary entries and previously unseen footage. It’s a complete portrait of a hugely good talent and surprisingly nominated for an Academy Award – it’s the responsibility of fans of the genre.

Keskmine tänav (1973)

Harvey Keitel Mean Streetsil

Mean Streets is classic gangster fare, and was director Martin Scorsese’s breakthrough film. Drawing on his upbringing in New York’s Little Italy, the semi-autobiographical story concerns two friends – Charlie (Harvey Keitel), the older of the two and a debt-collector for the Mob, and tearaway hoodlum Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro), who’s in hock to loan sharks and a drain on Charlie’s patience and reputation.

