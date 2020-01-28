Best moments from Super Bowl Opening Night: NFL remembers Kobe Bryant

There aren’t many things that can exceed Super Bowl week’s expectation, but on Monday evenings in Miami there were many heavy hearts, as many were still surprised by the death of Kobe Bryant.

The Chiefs of Kansas City and San Francisco 49ers took the stage for Super Bowl LIV Opening Night where thousands of fans, reporters and league alumni gathered in Marlins Park on Monday. Most of the time, the media showcase is full of excitement, but the atmosphere was certainly different as the players made a tribute to Bryant’s legacy.

But they also ensured that the Super Bowl was not completely excluded from the conversation.

Here are some of the top moments of Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami.

Recalling Kobe Bryant

Before the Chiefs and 49ers came to the attention of the media, the competition took a moment to pay tribute to Bryant with a moment of silence.

The former Los Angeles Lakers legend was killed along with daughter Gianna and seven others after a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday. Fans sang “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe! “At the end of the moment of silence.

Many players were emotional when they talked about the impact that Bryant had on them and the influence he had on their work ethics and preparation.

“I wasn’t lucky enough to meet Kobe, but the impact he had on my life was huge,” said Patrick Mahomes. “The way he could handle every day, when I was a child, and the work ethic and intensity that he had to be great every day.

“To this day I still watch videos on YouTube the day before games and just listen to him talk and how he puts everything in perspective to be great on and off the field with his children and his business ventures and then, of course, his game. It is something tragic. Prayers for his family, but he certainly had a huge impact in my life. “

The player who seemed to be more intensively hit by the news was 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who grew up in the same area as Bryant. Sherman even mentioned how he found inspiration from Bryant who returned from a torn Achilles when he suffered the same injury.

San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers speaks to reporters during Opening Night for the NFL Super Bowl 54.

Katie Sowers is a star

Katie Sowers wrote history as the first woman and openly gay coach to reach the Super Bowl. In fact, she embraced it and had some strong messages about her journey and what she hopes other women will take.

Sowers’ path began when she coached a youth basketball team. Scott Pioli, at the time Assistant General Manager of the Atlanta Falcons, helped her contact Kyle Shanahan in 2016 for a job with the Falcons as an offensive assistant. She would later come to work at Shanahan in San Francisco.

Reid embracing the Florida lifestyle

Having the Super Bowl in the Sunshine State has many advantages and head coach Andy Reid takes advantage of the opportunity to get out of the winter clothes that he usually sports on the sidelines.

The 61-year-old wore a red Hawaiian shirt with a Chiefs logo. When asked if he would ever wear a speedo, he luckily closes every chance that this is a possibility while he is in Miami.

“I love dress codes, as long as it’s Tommy Bahama … No speedos!”

Reid wasn’t the only one who drew any attention on social media because someone decided to dress up as Reid when he entered a 1971 bet, pass and kick competition. For those who may not remember the story, when Reid was 12 years old , he participated in a children’s competition that looked like an adult man.

Kittle and Kelce show some mutual appreciation

A big storyline on the way to Sunday will be the fight between Travis Kelce and George Kittle, the two best tight ends in football. But every hint of rivalry between the two was quickly squashed as they stood on stage talking to Jay Glazier, usually complimenting each other.

“How he runs routes, how he plays the game with a certain level of energy and enthusiasm. You gotta love it, “Kelce told Michael Irvin of NFL Network about Kittle.” There’s nothing you don’t like about that man’s game. I try to take it to the next level every time he plays. “

Kittle made sure to give back the favor, saying that Kelce was one of his major influences and helped him set the stage in the NFL.

“Apart from the best red zone threat in football, just when you watch his film, how much passion he plays and how much fun he has in the game,” Kittle said about Kelce. “I really think he kicked the door down for how good a tight end can actually be.”

Mahomes continues to inspire

As usual, the quarterbacks received a lot of attention on Monday. Especially Patrick Mahomes, who had to ask difficult questions and at the same time offer one of the top moments of the night when a young child approached him as a reporter and told him he was an idol.

