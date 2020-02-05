Best Minecraft PS4 Seeds – Gameranx

mine Crafts The world is generated randomly based on a series of “seeds” that populate the world with the details necessary to make them all Minecraft Surroundings. It’s an almost limitless game world based on algorithms that make your mind explode when you try to worry too much about how the encoders did it. By default, the game takes the current system time as the basic setting for the starting values ​​of a world and runs with it, but luckily seeds can be influenced and copied and pasted mine Crafts The underlying code allows players to share the core worlds in which they play.

PC gamers can check out: Best Minecraft Mods | Minecraft Adventure Maps | Minecraft texture packs

Needless to say, forums, communities and wikis for Minecraft We have collected some of the most interesting seeds available for play on PS4. Therefore, we decided to collect them all in one place so that you have the choice in which world you want to create your game Minecraft in the.

The following selection of seeds is just a small selection of the myriad worlds on which the game can create Minecraft for the PS4. Check out some of the current seeds or go back and enjoy some of the past discoveries.

More Minecraft Seeds on Gameranx:

Best Minecraft PS4 seeds

[NOTE: To enter a start value, enter the bolded Names listed below in the seed generator.]

Latest seeds

616843740

This seed has a unique outpost and several villages. What makes the outpost so unique is that it was built directly from a massive gorge. So if you go to the location coordinates given below, you will find them fairly easily. It’s also near a village, so you have a great area to build a camp early on in this game. The source for this seed can be found here.

Village

outpost

-391,712,251

When you create this starting value, you have to deactivate all options, keep the world size for classics and biomes and then activate the “Generate structures” option. In this seed you will find several temples, villages, forts, spawners and more. The source for this seed can be found here.

Hochburg

desert temple

-233, 66, 53

-161, 90, 284

-190.69-240

Village

-345, 71, 91

-143, 80, 324

-1778155084

This is an interesting starting point to find out if you want a unique setting. If you drive to the coordinates -215, -243, you come across a frozen savannah village. You can make up a unique story or use the map as inspiration for a custom adventure game. More details about this seed from the source can be found here.

8677497489195771757

If you need a scene that puts you right in front of a seed that takes you right in front of a Woodland mansion, you’re in luck. This starting value is exactly what can be very helpful if you are immediately looking for a good base location without having to worry about immediately collecting resources. More details about this seed from the source can be found here.

-5,932,184,224,810,181,111

Are you looking for a seed that has just about everything you need to survive right away? Check out this find, which includes more than ten villages, monuments, a mine shaft and temples. It’s a great little seed to get you started. The seed source was found right here.

smith

-252, 75, 148

-203, 65, -434

2362, 66, -233

desert temple

mineshaft

610, 29, 309

2478, 42, -1000

witches hut

jungle temple

Ocean Monument

-214,416,825

If you are looking for a seed that will help you with lots of resources and villages, give it a try. In this special seed there are a number of villages, coral reefs, a temple and even a shipwreck to discover. The complete overview of this seed can be found here in the source.

Villages

629, -240

981, -645

969, 47

608, 934

temple

Coral reef

shipwreck

-631,500,355

This is a unique seed, because when spawning you are right next to three different forest villas and two pillaging towers. This will make a great area to build and base on, especially if you choose to connect these villas together. It is a rare type of seed and one that has been written about on Reddit. Since all of this is at stake, you don’t have to worry about specific coordinates.

2090846439

This seed is full of content that can be used. They have over ten villages, temples and a ton of biomes. There are also many spawners, witch huts, mine shafts, mansions, monuments and more. With this starting value you get everything you expect from a card. Below are some highlights, but there’s a lot more to discover. More information about this seed can be found in the source here.

desert temple

Ocean Temple

Woodland Mansion

Zombie Spawner

Skeleton spawner

witches hut

Village

-149780524337237510

Here is a pretty full seed with villages and pyramids. You will notice that there are a few blacksmiths in the villages on this map. So if you start over with this map, things will get a little easier if you visit the villages marked below. Other players have posted additional content about their own discoveries here in the Source Forum, so you can be sure that there are a lot of interesting places to find when you explore the general area.

Village

x -853, z -1464

x -263, z 1298

x 159, z 1213

Zombie Spawner