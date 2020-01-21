Not everyone wants to spend an arm and a leg on a graphic that will eventually be replaced. So here are the best low-end PC games with no special orders!

Stardew Valley

Discover the zephyr of country life with Stardew Valley. This game offers simple but picturesque graphics.

In the story, you set out as a farmer on a farm abandoned by your family. Progressing further in this game is very rewarding and satisfying. In addition, this game is very popular but, lately, they have added multiplayer so that everyone can enjoy the dew of the valley.

Minecraft

Do we really have to explain? Minecraft is the most popular game due to its simplistic style, but progressive and fun gameplay. In Minecraft, you decided to survive the night to kill the dragon Ender.

Terraria

This 2D action game, open world, sandbox and platform game features a low polygon design similar to Minecraft, but closer to Stardew Valley. In Terraria, you slowly kill bosses and craft equipment to reach the final boss, the moonlord.

However, once he’s killed, the fun doesn’t necessarily end there. The game can be easily tweaked with awesome mods and add-ons that only add to the fun.

Enter the dungeon

This game is simply amazing. You start by choosing a character and setting foot in the Gungeon. Enter The Gungeon is full of guns and hell. In the sense of history, you set out to find a weapon that eliminates your past.

Untitled Goose Game

In this game, Untitled Goose Game, you play as a terrible, horrible and boring goose. A goose with a dedicated horn button to spoil everyone else’s day. The game is humorous and has had a very successful launch with famous people like PewDiePie playing the game.

Cuphead

Don’t let the simple look of this game fool you! Cuphead, later in the game, can be quite difficult. In addition, the game has a retro design. The game seems to have been ripped off in the 80s. You can also enjoy shooting with your sharp finger.

WoW Classic

WoW, in case you didn’t know, is the abbreviation for World of Warcraft which was an MMO role-playing game released in 2004. However, WoW Classic is a server option that has rolled back the world, which doesn’t only resulted in a good nostalgia!

Subtitle

Do we need to explain why this game doesn’t need a PC capable of running Crysis for it to work? Undertale is a game rich in stories with extremely simple two-color graphics and, well, megalovania.

Celestial

Released in 2018, Celeste presents simple but picturesque looks. This game won the award for best indie game of the year. In the story, you play Madeline. She (you) start to climb a mountain to settle in a deserted city

Portal 2

Much like Portal, Portal 2 is a simple-looking game, or at least it seems. Portal 2 is a puzzle game that is becoming legitimately difficult. The game is just amazing and doesn’t require a lot of hardware to run it since its release a while ago. Unfortunately, some companies cannot count to three.

