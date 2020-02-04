Best lip oils 2020 | Marie Claire

Lip oil is a funny beast. Not really a lipstick, not quite a shine and much nicer than a utilitarian balm, lip oils are essentially the love child of all three.

How do you ask that? These feeding tubes choose the best from each product. They have the same rich pigment as a lipstick, the moisturizing benefits of lip balm and a high-gloss gloss finish.

Do not worry if you are not yet in line with the trend. Lip oils were once just a limited edition, which was rolled out in the summer as an alternative to the hair-catching stickiness of shine.

Now they are considered as a new category of makeup. So if you thought this was a somewhat weird and unnecessary addition to your makeup bag, you’re wrong.

Glossy lips covered with popsicles are the perfect low-maintenance alternative when we want to highlight other lip formulas. But what is also nice about lip oils is that the “oils” in the name refer to nourishing jojoba or essential oils. These pillow dry skin, so that they also make your beetle winter-resistant.

Take for example the new Lip Glow Oil from Dior. “The formula for intense lip care is infused with cherry oil,” says Peter Philips, Creative and Image Director for makeup Dior. “The flattering hues, the mirror shine and the shape-enhancing texture make the lips shine.”

With more and more brands jumping on the lipolite train, here is a handful of the best we’ve tried …