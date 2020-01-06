Best laptops on CES 2020: top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables

Loading...

Lenovo Legion Y740S (Image: CNET)

To help you get through the flood of CES 2020 announcements, ZDNet provides an overview of what we believe to be the best new laptops and hybrids from the annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas, so you can take a look at the latest notebook technology coming in the year ahead.

We specifically collect all premium rigs that are designed to get work done. However, we can include some gaming laptops because they are powerful PCs that are perfect for intensive daily tasks such as video editing or web development. Also come back regularly, as we intend to update this guide throughout the week.

Best CES 2020 laptops

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Publication date: First quarter of 2020

First quarter of 2020 Prices: Starting at $ 1,000

Starting at $ 1,000 See it now: Samsung

The latest Chromebook from Samsung is a premium laptop designed to match Google’s Pixelbook as the best Chrome OS device to buy. It has a 13.3-inch 4K UHD resolution AMOLED screen and is only 0.4 inches thick. It also features a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, up to 16 GB of memory and is Intel Project Athena certified.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha

Publication date: First half of 2020

First half of 2020 Price: Starting at $ 829

Starting at $ 829 See it now: Samsung

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is a convertible Windows 10 laptop with a 13.3-inch QLED screen, works on Intel’s 10th-generation Comet Lake CPUs and comes with a maximum of 12 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage.

PK

HP Elite Dragonfly

Publication date: N / A

N / A Price: N / A

N / A See it now: PK

The HP Elite Dragonfly first released in September 2019, but HP has already unveiled an improved version with 5G functionality and built-in Tile tracking, making it the first Windows 10 laptop with integrated, device-tracking technology from Tile.

PK

HP Specter x360 15

Publication date: March

March Price: Starting at $ 1,599

Starting at $ 1,599 See it now: PK

HP has, just like every year, shown an updated version of the Specter x360 15. This Windows 10-powered model comes with a lighter housing and features reduced edges, plus a nice 15.6-inch 4K OLED screen.

Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold

Publication date: Second half of 2020

Second half of 2020 Price: Starting at $ 2500

Starting at $ 2500 See it now: Lenovo

Lenovo has been teasing a folding laptop since at least 2017, and it finally became one at CES 2020. The ThinkPad X1 Fold has multiple modes for users to choose from, including the option to fully open up to a 13.3-inch laptop . It runs on Windows 10, uses Intel Core processors and weighs 2.2 pounds.

CNET

Lenovo X1 Carbon

Publication date: Somewhere in 2020

Somewhere in 2020 Price: Starting at $ 1,499

Starting at $ 1,499 See it now: Lenovo

Lenovo has updated its X1 Carbon Laptop again. This time the Windows 10 laptop has more choices for the screen – but expect to pay more for the high-quality option, which offers 4K HDR capabilities.

Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y740S

Publication date: May 2020

May 2020 Price: Starting at $ 1,100

Starting at $ 1,100 See it now: Lenovo

The newest laptop part of the Legion series on games aimed at Lenovo is the Y740S. It was announced alongside a new external graphic dock. It is believed to be the lightest and thinnest gaming laptop from Lenovo, with a battery life of eight hours.

Lenovo

Lenovo Lavie Pro Mobile

Publication date: March 2020

March 2020 Price: Starting at $ 1,599

Starting at $ 1,599 See it now: Lenovo

Lenovo showed off the latest version of the lightweight Lavie laptop. This new model has a 13.3-inch display and weighs a super light 1.85 pounds. It also runs Windows 10.

Acer

Acer Spin 5

Publication date: June 2020

June 2020 Price: Starting at $ 899

Starting at $ 899 See it now: Acer

Acer unveiled new models of the Spin 5 and Spin 3 convertible Windows 10 laptops on CES 2020. The Spin 5 is both slightly lighter than the Spin 3 and also has a longer battery life.

Acer

Acer Concept D7 Donkey

Publication date: N / A

N / A Price: Starting at $ 2,700

Starting at $ 2,700 See it now: Acer

The new Acer Concept D7 Ezel laptops have unique designs that allow users to place the screen almost anywhere they want. Acer also announced a high-end version of the convertible laptop, called the Concept D7 Donkey Pro. They all run Windows 10.

valley

Dell Latitude 9510

Publication date: March 26, 2020

March 26, 2020 Price: Starting at $ 1,799

Starting at $ 1,799 See it now: valley

The Latitude 9510 and the Latitude 9510 2-in-1 are the first 9000 series in the business PC Latitude line from Dell. They are intended as first-class equipment, which is reflected in the price. They run Windows 10.

valley

Dell XPS 13

Publication date: January 7, 2020

January 7, 2020 Price: Starting at $ 999

Starting at $ 999 See it now: valley

Dell also showed the latest version of its XPS 13 Windows 10 laptop. It praises new 10th-generation Intel Core 10nm mobile processors, a longer battery life, Windows 10 and Intel Project Athena certification – making it the ultimate ultra-portable.

Asus

Asus Zenbook Duo

Publication date: First quarter of 2020

First quarter of 2020 Price: N / A

N / A See it now: Asus

The Zenbook is known for its second screen above the keyboard. Asus shows off a slimmed down model of the Zenbook Duo Pro at CES 2020. It is lighter than the Pro model, with 3.3 pounds, and has a 10th-generation Intel processor with 16 GB RAM.

Asus

Asus Chromebook Flip C436



Publication date: First half of 2020

First half of 2020 Prices: N / A

N / A See it now: Asus

Asus also unveiled the new 2-in-1 Chromebook Flip C436 on CES 2020. It also offers 10th generation Intel processors with 16 GB RAM as well as 512 GB SSD. The rotating screen is 13 inches and the device itself weighs 2.4 pounds.

CNET

Asus Vivobook S15

Publication date: March 2020

March 2020 Price: N / A

N / A See it now: Asus

Asus revealed updates for its Vivobook S15 laptop, as well as the smaller Vivobook S13 and Vivobook S14. The new features are characterized by the latest 10th generation Intel processors and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. These Windows 10 laptops will also be offered in new colors: Resolute Red, Gaia Green, Dreamy White and Indie Black.

CNET

Dynabook Portege X30L-G



Publication date: February 2020

February 2020 Price: Starting at $ 1,600

Starting at $ 1,600 See it now: Dynabook

The Portege X30L-G is a surprising headline stealer from CES 2020, and that is for one reason: it is the lightest 13.3-inch laptop in the world at 1.92 pounds. It also contains 10th-generation Intel Core U-series processors.