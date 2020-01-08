Best iPhone Night Mode Photos - Submit Yours To Apple

Loading...

Apple is looking for the best Night Mode photos of the iPhone taken by the owners of one of the iPhone 11 models. The first five photos will each be used for Apple marketing campaigns, which may include anything that may appear on company website, store visuals, and poster campaigns.

Apple learned the lesson last time, the fine print confirming that it will pay license fees to each winner …

You have until January 29 to submit your photos.

Apple is entering the New Year by celebrating more engaging ways to film on iPhone with an all-new Night Mode photo challenge. Users are invited to share their impressive Night Mode images captured with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

From today until January 29, Apple is looking for the best Night Mode photos for users around the world. A panel of selected judges will evaluate the submissions to reveal five winning photos on March 4.

The winning photos will be celebrated in a gallery on Apple Newsroom, apple.com and Apple Instagram (@apple). They can also appear in digital campaigns, in Apple Stores, on billboards or in a third-party photo exhibit.

If you’re looking to take a photo specifically for the competition, Apple has two tips for getting the best photos in iPhone Night mode – as well as a note on how to confirm that the phone is using it.

Night mode is automatically activated in poorly lit environments. If the yellow Night Mode icon is displayed, you are shooting with Night Mode.

The night mode determines the capture time according to the scene and displays this time in the night mode icon. You can tap the night mode icon and set the slider to Max to extend the capture time.

Try supporting your iPhone or using a tripod for a longer capture time at the darkest hour of the night.

The last time Apple invited customers to submit their best Shot on iPhone photos for use in Apple marketing materials, the company was criticized for not paying them for the use. There are arguments to be made on both sides, but the consensus was that Apple had to pay – and he later decided to do so.

This time he clearly learned this lesson.

Apple firmly believes that artists should be paid for their work and will pay license fees to the five winning photographers for the use of these photos on Apple marketing channels.

You keep your rights on your photo; however, by submitting your photo, you grant Apple a free, irrevocable, non-exclusive worldwide license for one year to use, modify, publish, display, distribute, create derivative works and reproduce the photo on Apple Newsroom, apple .com, Apple Twitter accounts, Apple Instagram (@apple), in Apple stores, on billboards, Apple Weibo, Apple WeChat, in a third-party public photo exhibit, and all of Apple’s internal exhibits. Any photograph reproduced will include a photographer credit.

If your photo is selected to appear in marketing materials, you further agree to grant Apple exclusive commercial use of the photo for the duration of the license.

You can submit your photos by tweeting them with two specific hashtags or by email. Editing is allowed.

Share your best photos in Night mode taken on iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #NightmodeChallenge to participate in the challenge. Weibo users can participate using # ShotoniPhone # and # NightmodeChallenge #. Please note the template you used to capture your image in the caption.

You can also choose to submit your images in their highest resolution by email to shotoniphone@apple.com, using the file format “firstname_lastname_nightmode_iPhonemodel”.

