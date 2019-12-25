Best iOS apps and games to buy with your gift voucher

Loading...

iTunes gift cards are one of the most common gifts every year, especially if you are a techie who is hard to shop. Nowadays, iTunes and App Store gift cards are not only good for apps, but also for Apple Music, Apple TV + and more. Here are some of the best iOS apps and games that you can purchase with the iTunes gift cards you've unpacked this holiday season.

Ecobee HomeKit thermostat

If you've postponed buying something for the Apple fan in your life to the last minute, Amazon still has App Store and iTunes gift cards available with email delivery. You can even get a $ 15 discount if you spend $ 100 or more.

If you have already received an iTunes gift card from someone this year, but have no idea what to spend on it, don't be afraid. Here are the best iOS apps, including games, utilities & more, to buy with your brand new iTunes gift voucher.

The best iOS apps: things

Everyone has different opinions and preferences for task managers. My personal choice is Things from Cultured Code. With a slim design, reliable synchronization between iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, and more, this is the most powerful and customizable option for my needs.

Download things from the App Store for $ 9.99.

Apollo for Reddit

If you are a Redditor and still use the official Reddit app for iOS, it's time to try something new. Apollo for Reddit is an incredibly powerful Reddit client for iOS with gesture-based navigation, dark mode support, and an interface that fits anywhere in iOS.

Download Apollo for Reddit for free in the App Store and use your iTunes gift voucher to unlock in-app purchases with notifications, thumbing and more.

Carrot Weather

If you are looking for a high-quality weather app with a touch (or more) of personality, Carrot Weather is it. With features such as Siri Shortcuts integration, rain forecasts, animated weather maps and an Apple Watch app, Carrot Weather is one of our favorite iOS apps here at 9to5Mac.

Download Carrot Weather in the App Store for $ 4.99.

Car tow

If a better night's sleep is one of the good intentions for your new year, then AutoSleep is a great way to track your sleep. With support for Apple Watch sleep tracking and more, it provides detailed insights into your sleep quality every night.

Download AutoSleep in the App Store for $ 2.99.

Tempo

Building on apps that are great for the good resolutions for the new year, Tempo for Runners is a great way to start following your runs. You can visualize your training progress, view detailed information about split times and pace and much more.

Download Tempo for free in the App Store. The Tempo Pro subscription unlocks cadence, route maps, graphs and more.

Chirp for Twitter

If you've received an Apple Watch this Christmas season, Chirp for Twitter is one of our favorite special apps. With Chirp, you can access your Twitter timeline, lists, popular topics, and more directly from your Apple Watch.

Download Chirp for Twitter for free in the App Store, with in-app purchases available for additional changes and more.

HomeRun for HomeKit

If you are a HomeKit user with an Apple Watch, HomeRun is something you should add to your installation. HomeRun is the best way to run HomeKit scenes from Apple Watch with support for custom complications and more.

Download HomeRun for HomeKit in the App Store for $ 2.99.

Donut County

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0_6TqGeT94 (/ embed)

Donut County is a simple, yet addictive game for iOS. It is a mindless, story-based physics puzzle game that represents a world in which raccoons take over. It is somewhat difficult to explain, so watch the video above for a closer look.

Donut County is a $ 4.99 download from the App Store.

Alto & # 39; s Odyssey

Speaking of games, Alto & # 39; s Odyssey is one of the best iOS games of all time. It was released last year as a sequel to Alto & # 39; s Adventure and it is a fascinating and beautifully designed endless runner that really excels on the iPhone and iPad.

Download Alto’s Odyssey in the App Store for $ 4.99.

Playing golf

Desert Golfing has long been one of my favorite indie games on iOS. Although I have been playing it for years, I never get tired of it and its incredibly simple, yet difficult concept. If you are looking for a simple game to pass the time, Desert Golfing is a great choice.

Download Desert Golfing in the App Store for $ 1.99.

Other games

One of the biggest App Store trends we saw in 2019 are large game studios & companies that bring their iconic franchises to iOS. Here are some of those games:

subscriptions

Last but not least, the App Store and iTunes gift cards are also good for subscriptions. For example, an iTunes gift voucher can be used for Apple Music, iCloud Storage, Apple Arcade, Apple TV + and more.

Do you want to try Apple Arcade or Apple TV +? Depending on how much App Store credit you have, you can even pay a whole year in advance with your gift card and thus make a nice saving.

Packing up

These are just some of the best iOS apps and games to download with your new iTunes gift voucher. One of the best things about iOS is the abundance of third-party apps, utilities, games and more. Do you have additional recommendations? Let us know in the comments. Also keep in mind that iTunes gift cards are good for movies, TV shows, music, and more!

