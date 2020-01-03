Best internet offers for January 2020: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum & more

Loading...

Our online habits have changed a lot in the last decade (and even in recent years), with modern high-speed internet that enables a drastic worldwide increase in everything from bandwidth-heavy online gaming to on-demand streaming of films, TV shows and live entertainment. Considering how much we trust the internet these days, it is worth spending a little time finding the right internet provider for you – twice as much if you, like an increasing number of people, rely on your internet at home for work .

Choosing the right Internet subscription is also an important consideration if you are cutting cables (ie, completely replacing traditional cable or satellite TV with online streaming services), because nothing will ruin your streaming experience more than a slow and slow connection. If one of the points above applies to you and you are ready to upgrade your connection, then you have come to the right place: with these internet offers and bundles from the best service providers you enjoy higher network speeds and you save some money in no time.

Please note that these offers are of course only offered in certain areas, so you are limited to the service providers available at your specific geographic location. We also recommend that you purchase your own router, which will pay for itself in the long term; otherwise you have to rent one from your internet provider (usually for $ 10 to $ 15 per month for a very simple unit). TV packages still require additional equipment that you cannot purchase yourself, so some rental costs may be unavoidable.

Best home internet deals

Verizon Fios – Internet subscriptions from $ 40, plus a free year of Disney + for new members and a free installation for online sign-ups (worth $ 99). The "Better Everything" plan of $ 80 / month includes Fios Gigabit internet, 425-plus TV channels, home phone and free installation, along with a $ 100 Visa gift card and free router rental for three years.

– Internet subscriptions from $ 40, plus a free year of Disney + for new members and a free installation for online sign-ups (worth $ 99). The "Better Everything" plan of $ 80 / month includes Fios Gigabit internet, 425-plus TV channels, home phone and free installation, along with a $ 100 Visa gift card and free router rental for three years. AT & T – Internet 300 (300 Mbps) subscription from $ 50 per month with 1000 Mbps gigabit plans from $ 60 / month. The DirecTV Select all-inclusive package includes TV and 300 Mbps internet for $ 90 / month at no extra cost for unlimited data. New customers receive a $ 50 Visa card with most 12-month subscriptions.

– Internet 300 (300 Mbps) subscription from $ 50 per month with 1000 Mbps gigabit plans from $ 60 / month. The DirecTV Select all-inclusive package includes TV and 300 Mbps internet for $ 90 / month at no extra cost for unlimited data. New customers receive a $ 50 Visa card with most 12-month subscriptions. Spectrum – Internet subscriptions from $ 50 / month with speeds up to 400 Mbps, free modem rental, free antivirus software and no data caps. Internet plus TV bundles also start at $ 100 / month and Spectrum offers up to $ 500 buyout of your current contract if you switch.

– Internet subscriptions from $ 50 / month with speeds up to 400 Mbps, free modem rental, free antivirus software and no data caps. Internet plus TV bundles also start at $ 100 / month and Spectrum offers up to $ 500 buyout of your current contract if you switch. Windstream – Basic Kinetic internet from $ 26 / month (with 25-200 Mbps speeds and unlimited data) and 1,000 Mbps gigabit internet from just $ 56 / month. TV and internet bundles start at $ 54, with basic TV and gigabit packages available for just $ 75.

– Basic Kinetic internet from $ 26 / month (with 25-200 Mbps speeds and unlimited data) and 1,000 Mbps gigabit internet from just $ 56 / month. TV and internet bundles start at $ 54, with basic TV and gigabit packages available for just $ 75. optimum – Optimum has an internet subscription of 200 Mbps from $ 45 / month with free installation (worth $ 99) for new customers who sign up online. Internet and TV bundles start at $ 80 / month, with the $ 100 / month package offering the best value with 200 Mbps speeds, 340+ channels (including some premium channels such as HBO), free Showtime and Starz for a year, and a free $ 100 Amazon gift card.

Verizon Fios

Verizon's fast internet service has a lot to offer, with speeds from 100-200 Mbps for $ 40 a month, and new customers get a free year of Disney + (which returns to just $ 7 a month after your free year is over) and the installation costs of $ 99 expire if you order online. By far the best deal is the $ 80 / month Fios Gigabit "Better Everything" bundle with 940 Mbps internet, a 425-channel TV package, a home phone and up to $ 500 in buyout fee to help you out of your current contract to come. New members of the & # 39; Better Everything & # 39; subscription also receive a $ 100 Visa gift card and a free three-year router rental.

AT & T

AT&T is a good option if you want to bundle internet with TV. Standard 300 Mbps internet plans start at $ 40 per month, while super fast internet 1000 fiber optic plans start at an introductory $ 60 per month when you sign up for TV or phone services with AT&T, or you can opt for a DirecTV Select and internet bundle for $ 90 per month without extra costs for unlimited data storage. New customers also receive a $ 50 Visa card with most 12-month subscriptions.

Spectrum

Spectrum internet plans start at $ 50 a month with speeds of up to 400 Mbps, which is not in itself a stunning deal, but the ISP offers free modem rental and free antivirus software with your subscription. Basic speeds also start at 100 Mbps. In addition, if you are stuck in a contract with another internet provider that you are not satisfied with, Spectrum offers up to $ 500 to buy it out for you. Internet plus TV bundles also start at just $ 100 a month, which is one of the better deals for such a package.

Xfinity

Xfinity is a solid no-frills choice if your needs are moderate. The 60 Mbps "Performance 60" plan starts at $ 40 a month, and for $ 40 more you can bundle the 150 Mbps internet plan with a TV package. You can also save $ 15 with the free Xfinity self-installation kit, and new customers can receive a free $ 50 Visa gift card when bundling the internet and TV.

mate

Cox's basic internet plans range from $ 30 per month for 10 Mbps download speeds to $ 80 per month for speeds up to 300 Mbps, with two layers in between. Cox also has its super fast "Gigablast" internet plan that starts at $ 100 a month, giving you even faster download speeds of up to 940 Mbps. TV and internet bundles are also available from just $ 90, with 150 Mbps speeds and 220+ channels. This special price is for new customers who sign up for 12 months.

Windstream

Windstream plans start with an introductory price of $ 26 per month for the Enhanced Kinetic package (25-200 Mbps speeds without data cap), but you can enjoy speeds up to 1,000 Mbps with Windstream's fast internet plans starting at just $ 56 – making this ISP one of the cheapest options for gigabit internet. TV and internet bundles start at $ 54, with basic TV and gigabit packages available for just $ 75.

Suddenlink

The basic internet plans of Suddenlink are nothing to write home about, but if you want to bundle, the basic internet and TV packages of the ISP start at a very affordable $ 80 per month. To make the pot sweeter, Suddenlink offers $ 150 Amazon gift cards and a free two-year HD cable box rental for new customers who bundle the internet and TV with one of these plans. If all you need is internet, high-speed fiber optic plans start at $ 55 a month.

optimum

Optimum has 200 Mbps of internet from $ 45 per month and the ISP is currently waiving the $ 99 installation fee for new customers who sign up online for certain subscriptions. In addition, Optimum also offers a great internet and TV bundle that gives you 200 Mbps download speeds with no less than 340 channels (including some premium channels such as HBO), all for $ 100 a month with free installation, free Showtime and Starz for a year and a free $ 100 Amazon gift card.

