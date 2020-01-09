Best Instant Pot multifunction pressure cooker Deals for January 2020

Loading...

The multifunctional pressure cookers from Instant Pot continue to build up an enthusiastic following. The space-saving multifunctional design of the versatile kitchen counter is a valuable advantage, if only because of the ability to show delicious meals to even the least experienced cook. If you cook as a necessary daily chore, you will appreciate the simplicity, predictable results and easy clean up of the Instant Pot. The Instant Pot appliance based on a pressure cooker with multifunctional kitchen has redefined speed cooking and revolutionized the preparation of home meals.

The Instant Pot brand name has been given genre status like Kleenex, Frigidaire and Hoover in the last century, and Roomba has in this almost past decade. It should freeze other companies when their multifunctional pressure cookers are called “instant pots.”

There are eight different Instant Pot models, most of which are available in two or more sizes. We have broken down the significant differences between the different Instant Pot model families below. Large retailers often offer great deals on Instant Pots to attract shoppers to their websites or stores. We keep an eye on the prices of Instant Pot and update this page regularly, so come back if you are looking for an Instant Pot to give as a gift or for your kitchen.

Top deals today

Instant Pot Lux Mini 6-in-1 3-QT: $ 59

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 3-QT: $ 60

Instant Pot Duo 60, 6-QT: $ 79

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 9-in-1 6-QT: $ 106

Instant Pot Max 9-in-1 6-QT: $ 120

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 6-QT: $ 140

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 8-QT: $ 180

What is all that hassle? Instant Pot functions and benefits

Size – According to Instant Pot, the different sizes within each model are best for cooking for the following number of people: 3 liters for one or two people; 6 liters for up to six people; 8 quarts and 10 quarts for large families or groups.

Functions – Instant pots have at least six cooking functions, which means that you only need countertop and storage space and you only need to learn how to use a single device instead of several.

Preset programs – The built-in cooking settings for pressure, temperature and time for cooking eggs, making rice, stew or cooking meat, for example, take away the guesswork of cooking. You can always adjust the presets or make the initial settings manually if you wish, but the ease of one-touch operation is a tangible advantage.

Control panel – Instant Pots use different types of control panels, with LEDs or LCDs, hot keys and setting and selection buttons. Just like with the presets, you can always control the cooking manually, but simplicity is your friend when you are in a hurry.

Safety features – All cookers benefit from protection against usage errors that can ruin the food or cause damage, and pressure cookers require extra safety measures. Instant pots have at least ten types of safety measures, including measures such as steam delivery, safety lid locks, protection against overheating, fuses for overloading electrical current or excessive cooking temperatures, and more.

Instant Pot models

Lux – The Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 is available in versions of 3, 6 and 8 quarters. Lux functions include a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer and warmer. There are ten smart built-in programs, including soup / broth, meat / stew, egg, fried, rice, porridge, steam, rapid cooking, keeping warm and slow cooking.

Duo – The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 is available in 3, 6 and 8 liter versions and can replace a pressure cooker, sauté pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer and yogurt maker. Eleven cooking presets for all three sizes are soup / broth, meat / stew, beans / chili, slow cook, sauté, rice, porridge, steam, yogurt, keeping warm and fast cooking. The 6 and 8 liter versions also have presets for the preparation of poultry and multigrain.

Duo Plus – The 9-in-1 Duo Plus is also available in sizes 3, 6 and 8 liters and replaces a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, fried pan, food heater and soup pan. You can also use the 6- and 8-quarter models with additional programs such as an egg cooker, sterilizer, cake maker and sous vide. There are 15 cooking presets for the two larger models and 13 for the 3-quarter version.

Duo Nova – The 7-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Nova replaces a pressure cooker, sauté pan, steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, food warmer and yogurt maker. This model has 12 preset cooking programs and is available in the sizes 3-quarters, 6-quarters and 8-quarters.

Duo Evo Plus – With ten one-touch smart programs, the Duo Evo Plus, available in sizes of 6 and 8 liters, is a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sous vide, sauté, food warmer, cake maker and soup pan. In addition to a unique rapid pressure relief method, the Duo Evo Plus indoor cooking pot can also be used directly on a hob.

Smart Wi-Fi – The Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi model is only available in one size; six quarters. This model is an 8-in-1 cooker that works as a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a yogurt maker, a cake maker, sauté / scorch, steamer and warmer. Fourteen smart programs include soup, meat / stew, beans / chili, poultry, fried / simmer, rice, multigrain, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, manual and quick cooking. The Smart Wi-Fi is unique with its Wi-Fi connection, which allows you to control the stove remotely via a mobile iOS or Android app.

Ultra – The 10-in-1 Instant Pot Ultra has the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice / cooker, cake maker, yogurt maker, sauté / scorch, steamer, warmer and sterilizer. In addition to 16 smart programs, the Ultra models, available in sizes 3, 6 and 8 quart, also have height adjustment and unlimited custom programming for both cooking under pressure and without pressure.

Max – The 6-liter Instant Pot Max 9-in-1 is uniquely capable of boiling 15 psi under pressure for faster preparation in general and for demanding functions such as canning. The Max also uses the NutriBoost function to create a cooking motion while cooking under pressure to break down ingredients for richer flavors and higher nutritional value. The Max can replace a sauté / casserole, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, pressure cooker, sous vide, steamer, yogurt maker and food heater.

We strive to help our readers find the best offers for quality products and services and we carefully and independently choose what we cover. The prices, details and availability of the products and offers in this message can be changed at any time. Check if they are still in effect before you make a purchase.

Digital Trends can earn commissions on products purchased through our links to support the work we do for our readers.

Recommendations from the editors