Best indoor pizza ovens for 2020

It’s time to take your pizza to the next level. You may not be able to build a full stone oven (or even have a backyard) in your back yard, but you can bring this artisanal pizza experience to your kitchen.

Having an indoor pizza oven gives you more control over your pizza without wasting time and energy on your oven. An indoor pizza oven is a great way to customize the controls, cook different types of pizza, and lift off the counter when you’re not using it.

Our list of pizza ovens gives you the convenience and flexibility of a pizza oven. The Wisco 421 offers efficient cooking and excellent temperature settings. But we also have everything from a high-tech high-temperature Breville to a gas stove adapter that works more like a wood stove. Your perfect pizza is on the way.

At a glance

Wisco 421 pizza oven – best overall

Our top choice is the 421 model from Wisco. It offers a compact, reliable pizza oven with space for up to 12-inch pizza. It is electric and can be placed on any flat surface in your kitchen. Preheating takes about five minutes, so your pizza will be ready earlier.

Digital controls offer temperature adjustments and the possibility to prepare both frozen and homemade dishes. The pizza is crispy and well cooked with little effort and does not require a turn to cook at all. No one-time setup is required. You can start preparing your favorite pizza straight away.

Because it’s medium in size for a portable device, you may need to measure your space for proper placement. There is no wood flavor and no grilled dishes and it is just a special pizza oven. For those of you who are big pizza fans, this is a wonderful option for well-cooked pizza.

Oster convection oven with pizza drawer – best multi-purpose option

The convection oven from Oster offers the convenience of a single device with a pizza drawer. Those of you with smaller kitchens may welcome the idea of ​​a multi-purpose device. The upper part is an efficient convection oven that can be cooked at temperatures up to 450 degrees and a lower drawer in which a pizza can be cooked up to 30 cm.

Turbo convection heating technology ensures even and quick cooking when you don’t want to heat the entire oven. It offers warm, toast, grill, and baking options, as well as a turbo selection. It comes with a 60 minute timer with a bell that informs you that the cooking is over.

The brushed steel exterior provides a modern look for small appliances, and recessed grips for the lower drawer provide a cleaner silhouette of your countertop. It cooks everything from cakes to pizza to casseroles.

Breville Pizzaiolo – Best Splurge

Breville makes small premium devices that look great and offer all the extra details you need for a premium model. This pizza oven is the first home oven to offer temperatures of up to 750 degrees and provides an almost professional surface for any pizza you have.

It is designed to cook a pizza with three types of heat, radiation, conductivity and convection closer to a wood-burning oven. It offers the Element IQ system with advanced sensors for temperature control and optimized deflector technology for adjusting the heating elements for an absolutely even cooking experience without rotation.

It has a brushed stainless steel housing with an integrated stone heating element for natural charring of the pizza base. It has seven different presets and a manual mode and can prepare up to a single 12-inch pizza in just two minutes.

Betty Crocker Pizza Maker – inexpensive choice

The pizza maker from Betty Crocker cooks a lot and offers a cheap selection for the occasional use of pizza. It has a quick heating element with a lid that closes for even temperatures and well-cooked pizza every time.

It offers space for pizza up to 30 cm and can also process quesadillas or other grill dishes. It is dishwasher safe and extremely efficient, so you can easily keep it out of sight when you don’t need it.

It has an operating display and a ready display. The non-stick surface prevents food from sticking, even with complex foods such as cheese. It has a cable wrap for easy storage and a floating hinge for easier operation.

Presto Pizazz rotary oven – best compact option

Presto is a uniquely designed pizza oven with a rotating pad that enables even cooking. The lower heating element treats the crust for a crispier result, and the upper heating element delivers excellent results and lets the cheese melt quickly.

The heating elements are controlled separately to offer you an individual cooking experience for each type of pizza. You can also choose just the top, bottom, or both to cook efficiently. It has a timer and an automatic switch-off function to prevent burns, as well as a signal that informs you when cooking is finished.

You can remove the non-stick baking pan for easy cleaning. It does not require preheating and cooks in about half the time of a conventional oven. It offers space for up to 12-inch pizzas and is easy to clean. The floor pan can be removed for easy storage.

Bakerstone Pizza Box – Best option for indoors and outdoors

This versatile accessory offers you a wide variety of cooking options. It works with both your gas stove and your grill and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It cooks in about two to four minutes, depending on your conditions.

It is able to cook at higher temperatures than most small pizza ovens, which can reach temperatures of up to 600 to 800 degrees. It has a double-walled construction to keep the temperature constant for a wood-fired consistency.

It is not suitable for electric cookers or induction hobs, and gas ovens with the buttons facing up are not suitable. However, it is a great, versatile device for indoor and outdoor use and is easy to store when not in use.

How do you make a good pizza in the oven?

One of the best tricks to make pizza in the oven is to get the temperature high enough for a crispy finish. People make the mistake that the dough is cooked at too low a temperature and remains limp or moist at the destination.

Five hundred and fifty degrees or higher is a good rule of thumb, but you’d like to experiment a little with your pizzas to find the right setting for your dough and specific device. You may also need to pre-cook the dough to get a crispier base for the pizza, so you get the texture you want without burning the toppings.

Do you bake pizza before adding the toppings?

If you start over, you need to bake the dough a little before adding the toppings. If you don’t, you can’t get the right amount of crispiness in your crust before you burn the toppings. If possible, prepare your dough and cook well before adding the toppings or sauce so that they don’t get mushy.

Finished pizzas already have baked crusts, so you don’t have to worry. In this case, you just have to make sure that the cheese has melted before pulling it out of the oven. Otherwise, cooking is the order of the day.

What makes a pizza oven different?

Pizza ovens often contain special cooking surfaces that make the bottom of the pizza crispier without burning the toppings. The temperature can be difficult to get right if you have different items like bread and cheese. Without a good cooking surface, you will not get the right consistency for the crust.

Pizza ovens also have more complex controls. For some of the controls in the list, you can choose different controls for the top and bottom heaters. This allows you to fully customize your pizza for best results.

Why are pizza ovens so hot?

Without higher heat, it is impossible to manage the crustiness of the crust. High heat makes wood ovens and brick ovens a great way to make artisanal pizzas. Indoor furnaces therefore need higher temperatures to come close to this effect.

These high temperatures also cook the cheese better, not only melting it, but also browning it perfectly. Finished pizzas are often cooked at a lower temperature, but when you make your own, you want this high-temperature reinforcement.

How do I bake a pizza?

Whether you cook in a conventional oven or in a pizza oven, there are a few things to keep in mind. You need a higher temperature to get the right crust and cheese results. At least 450 degrees should be enough, although higher temperatures can lead to better results. Bake your crust too.

You don’t want to use a pan or cover when cooking your pizza. If it is not a specially made stone, using a lid or pan prevents the pizza from becoming crispy and the “grill marks” are just right. You want to keep an eye on the crust and cheese and make sure that the crust is golden brown and the cheese is melted and has some browned spots for extra consistency.

Which is better: electric or gas pizza ovens?

Most indoor models are operated electrically. If the temperature is high enough, this is the most important part. They are available in a number of budgets and do not need to be maintained as well during operation.

Gas ovens are not standard for indoor products, but they make pizzas that don’t taste like finished mass products. However, they are more concerned with maintenance and may need some manpower to keep operating.

How do I choose the right pizza oven?

You could consider a couple of different things before choosing the indoor oven. First, how often do you make pizza? If it happens only occasionally, you may not want a large, special pizza oven. Maybe you need something multifunctional, like our Easter selection. This way you have other options if you want something other than pizza.

If pizza is really your thing, something with proper ventilation and excellent temperature controls will help you get the crispness you want without burning your pizza. You can choose different top and bottom controls to better customize the end result.

You should also consider the space available, both for storage and for cooking. Many ovens are rather small, so you don’t need a lot of space on the work surface. However, you should always measure the height and depth of your cabinet to ensure that there is room for the device and enough space for ventilation.

Are pizza ovens safe?

They are very safe for indoor use (assuming you buy an indoor oven), but you should be careful while using them. They can often reach a much higher temperature than standard devices, so the risk of burns is higher.

Make sure that you never keep anything on your pizza oven and that you have enough space to cook. The temperatures are far too high and you need a ventilation room to ensure proper air circulation in the oven.

Never let your children operate a pizza oven. These temperatures can quickly become too high and dangerous. Never leave the pizza oven unattended for the same reasons. The temperatures are far too high to work safely without constant monitoring.

How did Digital Trends choose the best pizza ovens for indoor use?

Digital Trends examined many different models and chose options that were highly valued with a lot of functionality. Each model is suitable for indoor use and is exposed to higher temperatures to ensure a crispy crust and a well melted cheese.

The pizza ovens on this list have presets that give better cooking results. With some you can make different settings for the upper and lower heating elements. There are high-tech options with integrated sensors that enable individual and automated cooking.

Most of them allow you to experiment with your pizza settings and change things until you get the right results for your pizza. These ovens offer constant – and above all high – temperatures that allow a crispier finish.

There are even convection options that let you use your device for more than just pizza. Smaller kitchens are happy to save on kitchen appliances and build a multifunctional kitchen.

Editor’s recommendations