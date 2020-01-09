Best headphones for running or exercising

Loading...

No matter if your most important factor is fit, apps or sweat protection, we have put together the best options for training headphones.

2020-01-08

The only thing that is more important to runners than their sneakers is high-quality headphones and a killer playlist. Running without music is like medieval torture: it sucks. And cheap, shitty headphones just won’t make it.

When buying high quality headphones that can be worn while running, there are a few key factors to consider: Are the headphones sweatproof / waterproof? Do they stay in your ears? Are the volume controls easily accessible? If you answer no to any of these questions, you know that the headphones are not working.

Our first choice for headphone use are the Bose SoundSport Pulse wireless headphones, which can be easily paired with your phone via Bluetooth, have convenient earbuds to keep them in place during use, and with applications like MapMyRun, RunKeeper, Endomondo, and Runtastic. With these headphones, you can even track your heart rate while you exercise.

When it comes to wired headphones, we’re also interested in Bose SoundSports. Bose has been in the game for a long time, and their well-made headphones are worth the money – and they have great sound. There’s a reason why they’re at the top of our list. If you don’t want to spend a lot of money, the JBL Endurance RUN headphones are our budget-friendly choice that will only bring you $ 20. (If you’re serious about making a deal, check out our list on Black Friday when we round up the best deals.)

Of course, there are many more headphones for runners, whether you’re training for a marathon or just want to jog around the block. From sweat-proof headphones with fitness tracking to headphones with cables, pairs of earphones, and everything in between, these are some of the best headphones currently available on Amazon.

Best wireless earbuds

You may not want to struggle with a long cable while running, or you may want features that help you track your progress while standing on the sidewalk. Wireless earbuds may be the best choice for you. These are also a good choice if you carry your smartphone in a hip bag, making it difficult to find a cable that can be reached. There are numerous options available that only use a connection cable for the headphones or are completely wireless and offer functions such as fitness tracking or voice control. Whatever you’re looking for, these earphones are all great for runners.

Built-in microphone • Bose Connect app features • Bluetooth or NFC connectivity • Tracks heart rate and pairs with exercise apps

If you prefer excellent sound quality and want to track your workout and heart rate, these headphones may be just the thing for you.

Every runner knows that tracking your runs is essential. Data or it didn’t happen, right? While sound quality and flexibility are always good features, good headphones can do more. The Bose SoundSport Pulse Wireless are available in the colors aqua, black, blue, red and white and are ideal for runners. They have the features you’d expect at this price, including the features of the Bose Connect app, Bluetooth or NFC connectivity, and a built-in microphone. In addition, the Pulse can record your heart rate, which can help you set your pace during a long training run or on race day. You can also combine the Pulse with training apps like Endomondo or MapMyRun to keep a better eye on your runs.

The Amazon user Ray was one of the people who praised the SoundSport Pulse in their review for their sound and training functions and said:

“Without a doubt, these are the best earbuds I’ve ever heard. From the moment I tested them, I was extremely impressed with their clarity, dynamic range,” presence “and even comfort. Most earbuds me It took a few days over the years before they started to “break in” (and yes, I know there is controversy on this, but I’ve seen it happen on several brands of headphones of all price ranges), but these sounded like wonderful at first. ”

The cable can be wrapped at the front or back. • Reduces ambient noise. • With companion app. • Works with voice assistants

Not the cheapest, but not the most expensive either

If you’re looking for solid wireless earbuds that work well with voice assistants, these may be the ones you want.

2. Jabra Elite 45e

The Elite 45e headphones are an example of quality at an affordable price.

Jabra has made a name for itself in the world of headphones and offers cheaper options that can keep up with some of the larger companies like Sony and Bose. Fortunately, affordable doesn’t mean bad quality, especially with wireless earbuds. The Elite 45e headphones are an example of this quality at an affordable price. These headphones have a cord that winds around the neck at the front or back to ensure a secure fit, which is especially helpful when running. They have ambient noise cancellation to keep annoying noises as low as possible so you can focus on your music instead of what’s going on around you. This is particularly helpful for treadmill runners who are forced to deal with annoying chats in the gym. With the associated Jabra + app, you can adapt the audio to your needs. These headphones are also compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. You can work for up to eight hours on one battery charge. That is enough time to switch off the battery at 10-miler this Saturday morning.

Alison Hudson gave the Jabra Elite 45e a five-star test on Amazon:

“These earbuds are really well made. The outer earbud with its matching curvature takes some getting used to, but it keeps the bud where it should be. The Bluetooth connection worked fine for me. The audio quality is good and the earbuds hold it Sound inside (and other sounds outside). ”

Really wireless • The app tracks you when you lose it. • Can be charged while in use

If you are looking for truly wireless earbuds with excellent sound and loss prevention features, these may be the right ones.

3. Bose SoundSport Free Wireless

These truly wireless earbuds can be charged while you are using them, and the app can help you locate them if they fall out.

If you’re very sweaty running no matter how far it is, these really wireless headphones are a great option. The Bose SoundSport Free are some of the best earphones available. These provide more freedom of movement as there is absolutely no cable, while secure earplugs keep the buds in place. And if you are concerned that these earphones are easier to lose because there is no connection cable, do not be afraid. The Bose Connect app can track lost earbuds with the “Find My Buds” function. And when the battery is almost empty, place it in the charging cradle to charge it quickly while it is charging, without ever having to take a step.

Amazon user Brian is one of many who are very happy with SoundSport Free in his review:

“The sound quality is excellent. Lots of bass, but the rest of the notes are not overdriven. Also very easy to use.”

Best wired earphones

Wired headphones are the more classic and perhaps the most versatile choice, as you can take them with you when you travel to a new city and use them just as easily as on an airplane that’s connected to entertainment. Wired headphones are rather simple than offering a crazy amount of functions. So if you’re looking for an option that doesn’t require frills, wired earphones may be the right choice. Since most prices are more moderate, you won’t feel bad if you inevitably lose them.

Very affordable • Magnets prevent the headphones from getting tangled up

The sound quality may not be as high as that of high-end models. • No app

With a magnet you prevent these very affordable and high quality wired headphones from getting tangled.

4. JBL Endurance RUN

You buy these types of headphones in multiples so that you don’t have to be annoyed if you have inevitably lost a pair.

As reliable as a wired headphone may be, handling the cable can be annoying. We hate when the wires flutter around while running or get caught in our sports bag. However, if you find the right set, this can be avoided without having to work wirelessly. If you’re looking for it, JBL has the headset you’re looking for for Endurance RUN. The main difference is that the earbuds are magnetic so you can keep them connected while in transit. A price tag of less than $ 20 is a no-frills headphone with great sound and a very modest price. You buy these types of headphones in multiples so that you don’t have to be annoyed if you have inevitably lost a pair.

Don S. rated the Endurance RUN on Amazon with five stars and said:

“I often use JBL products in my professional live sound work, so I tried them out and they meet the quality level that I expect from JBL.”

The ear hook function protects the headphones • Sweatproof • Very affordable

If you really want to save money, these are a great, super affordable option.

If you are looking for pure simplicity, the ROVKING sports headphones are the right choice. These are simple headphones that deliver good sound quality for the price, but never blow the doors off. In addition to the price, the attraction of these earphones is the safe design. These types of headphones include ear hooks that can hold the earphones in place, which is probably the most important thing for runners. These are also sweat-proof, which means that they continue to work even when they are soaked.

Jennifer Kittrell is among the 63% of Amazon users who rated the ROVKING with five stars, which highlights the earhook design. Here is an excerpt from their review:

“What blew me away was the fit of the earbuds and the sound. I have to have oddly shaped ears because I can never make earbuds sit comfortably or stay in them – and when I do they actually hurt Ear function was wonderful and the padded part fits very comfortably in my ears. ”

Affordable • Offers a variety of fits. • Waterproof

If you’re struggling to find a good fit and need something waterproof, these headphones could solve these problems.

6. Sony MDRXB510AS / B

These Sony earphones offer several sets of covers and hooks to keep the earphones securely in place.

Flexibility is a big part of every runner’s life, and so should headphones. The out-of-box version may not always fit or feel uncomfortable. It is therefore important that you can wear them properly. This is where the Sony MDRXB510AS / B comes in. Compared to the other wired headsets, the Sony earbuds offer several sets of covers and hooks to hold the earbuds securely in place, so you can find a set that fits comfortably and stays in the long run. These are all waterproof so you know they can handle the elements. Keeping your feet dry while you run is a different story.

Warren Harris praised the earphones on Amazon and said:

“Very comfortable and the sound is exceptional. These are many times better than my much more expensive Bose earphones – and LAUTER. Excellent design and sound!”

Highly rated sound quality • Affordable for Bose headphones • Easy access to volume controls

If you want Bose sound but don’t want to spend a ton, you’ve come to the right place.

7. Bose SoundSport

Bose SoundSport is great headphones that you can buy if you really care about sound quality.

The Bose SoundSport is great headphones that you can buy if you really care about sound quality. This pair of cables provides quick access to the volume control so you can easily adjust your music while in use. Bose is arguably the largest headphone company today with offerings of all sizes. The audio quality of the SoundSport headphones is partly due to the triport technology: built-in ventilation slots ensure a stronger bass and thus a much fuller sound.

Gabe on Amazon praised the Bose SoundSport in their review and said:

“The Bose headphones fit comfortably, safely and comfortably in my ears during my runs. They also offer quite good sound quality because the speakers are small.”

Best wireless over-ear headphones for runners

While the options are a bit more limited, there are still over-ear headphones that are suitable for runners. No matter if earphones disturb your ears or if you want more noise reduction options while running, these headphones can definitely fill this room.

Ideal for those who prefer over-ear headphones. • Excellent sound and comfort. • Affordable

If you don’t like over-ear headphones, don’t buy them

If you go over the ear but still enjoy exercising, these options are a great option.

We know what you think: Finding over-ear headphones to run can be difficult. You want to be on the lookout for a pair that won’t wear out due to heavy use and sweating and that stays in place even when you’re on the go. Thanks to Levin, there is a headset that meets these requirements. Levin’s Bluetooth 4.1 wireless headphones provide an affordable and reliable option for those who prefer over-ear headphones. The earphones wrap around the neck and have an ear hook so that they fit securely. This also reduces pressure on the ears as you don’t have to put earplugs in the ear, which can be uncomfortable for some people.

Chris Purcell commented positively on the Levin headphones on Amazon and said:

“The headphones sound great and have a phenomenal battery life. I can only recommend this product if you want to use them for training or have problems with in-ear headphones.”