Best gas hobs from 2020

Gas hobs remain a popular option for home kitchens: they heat directly, ensure direct and direct adjustment to the heat level and are very cheap to use. It is no surprise if you prefer to use a gas stove, but choosing the right one can be a challenge with all choices on the market.

To help you find the best hob option, we’ve selected some of the best options available, starting with a particularly durable 30-inch Bosch model. However, we have also selected a number of other great options for different price points, so view the full list.

Bosch 30-inch NGMP056UC

Bosch is known for its high-quality cooking plates and this gas model is very durable, with a minimalist grid over its five burners that offers all the support you need and yet is easy to clean. But just because the hob looks simple does not mean that no advanced functions are used. In fact, Bosch has equipped this model with a number of useful functions for those who prefer gas: an electronic re-ignition sequence will re-light any burner that suddenly goes out, and each burner is characterized by a subtle red LED light to let you know whether it is on or off. One of the burners is a particularly powerful 20,000 BTU model with which you can choose between extra fast cooking or low simmering so that you do not scorch more delicate creations.

Frigidaire 30-inch FPGC3077RS

Frigidaire is another brand that is known for its sustainable kitchen appliances. This 5-burner gas hob combines great quality with a reasonable price tag than some other top hobs on the market. The no-nonsense knobs are particularly sturdy, and the continuous cast-iron grid, although heavy, does an excellent job of supporting any size pot or pan no matter where you want to place it. Burners range from 9,500 BTU to a powerful middle burner with a power of 18,200 BTU, excellent for fast cooking.

GE 30-inch PGP9830DJBB

While gas stoves usually look more or less the same (stainless steel and iron grate are the first choice for most brands), this GE model soon stands out with its more unique design choices. Note the powerful fan in the middle, an important consideration for those without an overhead fan, and a powerful venting function that can move up to 330 cfm air directly from around the burners to reduce odors and smoke. The four burners range from 5,500 to 11,500 BTUs, not as powerful as some of our other choices and without a quick-cooking option, but suitable for more informal kitchen spaces. If you need oven ventilation, this is one of the best choices!

Thermador 36-inch SGSX365TS

The very powerful gas hob from Thermador offers a total of 5800 BTUs, with a powerful burner that can deliver up to 16,000 BTUs for rapid heating. However, it also offers two small simmering burners if you want more low heat, which five incremental adjustments you can make to keep food warm or slightly cooked. There is also a re-ignition function that automatically re-ignites burners when the flame goes out, and an indicator lights up for all burners. The gratings are particularly minimalist for this model and at the same time offer full access to the burners – which themselves are sealed to prevent spillage from reaching the flames themselves. A 30-inch version of this model is also available for smaller ovens.

Samsung 30-inch NA30N6555TS

The five-burner model from Samsung comes with a baking tray that you can use for larger cooking projects – and a whole lot of style. We are mainly fans of the large, heavy buttons, which are located at a great distance from each other and are illuminated from behind with blue LEDs, so that you can see at a glance which burn wounds are active. The three-part grid is easy to use and clean and the burners range from 5,000 to 19,000 BTUs, depending on what type of heating you want. Since this is Samsung, we were not surprised by the built-in Wi-Fi connectivity in this hob: you can control the burners and the heat and control them via an app, wherever you are!

Empava 30-inch 30GC5B70C

Those $ 1,000 to $ 2,000 burners are fine, but you might be looking for a much more cost-effective option to save money. This Empava hob is extremely affordable and you still get cast-iron grate, stainless steel design and heating options up to 12,000 BTU. There is also a continuous grill, rare on a hob for such a low price, to make cleaning and moving pans easier. Not many extra functions are available, but there are safety sensors that automatically shut down a burner when they detect a heating problem. The buttons are made of coated stainless steel.

Recommendations from the editors