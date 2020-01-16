Best Gadgets Insurance Deals From Endsleigh (UK Offer)

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

Picture: Pexels

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-16 10:32:07 UTC

TL; DR: Save 10% if you insure two devices or 15% if you insure three or more devices with Endsleigh.

Shopping for a shiny new device is great fun. You can explore all of your options, search for the best deal, and then come across something you love.

Insuring your new device is not that fun, but it is essential. Nobody is immune to dropping or damaging valuable property. So it’s worth staying protected. Insuring yourself is an easy process, so there really is no excuse for not being covered.

Endsleigh is one of the biggest names in the insurance industry and now offers a large amount of personal protection. You can save 10% if you insure two devices and 15% if you insure three or more. There should be a gadget and ownership policy that suits you. We therefore recommend that you take a look at everything that Endsleigh has to offer.

With Endsleigh, you can worry less.

