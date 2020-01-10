Best Free VPNs in the UK and Paid Alternatives in 2020

Loading...

ExpressVPN is relatively expensive compared to its competitors. Is the surcharge worth it? Well, it has a really strong server distribution and a chic interface, and it allows BitTorrent and other P2P services – so maybe yes.

ExpressVPN has 1,000 servers at 145 locations in 94 countries. This list includes China, Russia and Turkey, three countries that have particularly repressive control over the Internet. This is a pretty impressive feather in her hat.

However, it is not all good news. ExpressVPN limits you to three simultaneous connections from different devices. Other services usually offer a little more. However, three connections are probably sufficient for one user. However, if you’re using a household VPN, another service may be more appropriate.

ExpressVPN offers all essential functions. This service includes support for multiple devices, many servers, good geographical distribution, BitTorrent support and a nice user interface. However, it’s a bit more expensive than some others, at around £ 10 a month (or £ 5 if you set 15 months), and it doesn’t offer nearly as many concurrent connections as cheaper alternatives. Since it is a strong VPN, the additional costs can be worthwhile.

There is no free trial, but a 30-day money-back guarantee. So you are again protected from disappointments.

Trustpilot user Ricky writes:

“ExpressVPN is my first choice when it comes to streaming media, it is highly encrypted, values ​​user privacy and has a huge network of servers. In addition to their great professional customer care and much more!

Sign up without hesitation, basically because it’s really worth it. ”

