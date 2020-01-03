Best fitness skills for your Alexa speaker to help you get in shape

Loading...

Alexa can be your new best friend when it comes to being a buddy for accountability. She can help you get healthy, lose weight and stay fit all year round, beyond the resolution of your New Year, thanks to her great skills. Some skills can help you keep track of water consumption and fitness goals, while others offer guided training wherever you can take your Alexa speaker. Here are our choices for the best fitness skills.

MyFitnessPal Lite

If you are new to using your Alexa for fitness, MyFitnessPal Lite is the first skill to equip. It can track almost any health and fitness goal you have, such as water consumption, calorie intake, steps you have taken throughout the day, your weight and more. All you have to do is say simple commands like "Alexa, tell MyFitnessPal to log 1 liter of water" or "Alexa, tell MyFitnessPal to log 10,000 steps." You can also ask Alexa to recall previous logs. Everything is stored in your account, so that you can see the data in graph form on the MyFitnessPal website or app.

Fitness thirty

Fitness Thirty is like having a trainer in your Alexa speaker. You choose & # 39; chest & # 39 ;, & # 39; cardio & # 39 ;, & # 39; abs & # 39; or & # 39; yoga & # 39; and then Alexa calls up a workout for you while she counts down for 25 seconds. After the 25-second countdown, she gives you 5 seconds of rest. You can then start all over again with another move. For example, if you choose "abs", she can tell you to hold yourself in a plank position for 25 seconds. Then she will say: "You deserve a rest period of five seconds" and count down for five seconds. Once the rest is over, she will ask you to choose a category again so that you can really mix your workouts.

Easy yoga

Karl Solano / Pexels

Practicing yoga is a great way to build strength, flexibility and balance. The Easy Yoga skill is a good way to practice without going to a studio. You can choose between a morning, evening or energy-rich yoga routine, after which an instructor will guide you through the movements.

My better diet

The My Better Nutrition skill was created by dietician Ashley Koff. It is designed to help you answer your most urgent nutritional questions, such as: "Which breakfast gives me more energy?" And "Which foods should I eat before training?" It also offers motivation, recipes and tips to help you eat healthier.

7 minute training

This skill guides you through a quick seven-minute workout to help you get fit when you don't have much time. You can choose from low-impact, standard and advanced workouts and randomize the exercises to prevent boredom. 7-Minute Workout has more than 45 exercises and also offers music during exercise.

Full stretch of 6 minutes

Jonathan Borba / Pexels

If getting limber is part of your fitness goals, the 6-Minute Full Body Stretch skill helps you get there. The skill guides you through stretching six body groups with soft music in the background. What is really great about this skill is that it tells you step by step what to do, how long to stretch, and sometimes you can use the stretch throughout the day to prevent stress, stiffness or anxiety.

Recommendations from the editors