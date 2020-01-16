Best elliptical machine offers for low-impact cardio training in 2020

post_id = ”2416973 ″] Treadmills [/ internal link] and elliptical machines are the two most popular options for cardiovascular training. Many people prefer an elliptical because the machines are less stressful for their bodies than the impact of running on a treadmill. With an elliptical machine, your feet never leave the pedals, eliminating the potentially harmful impact on joints.

Equally important, unlike treadmills, most elliptical trainers have handles that offer both upper and lower body training. If your 2020 goals include better cardiovascular conditioning, you are ready with an elliptical machine that is ready for use.

Why can elliptical workouts give better workouts than treadmills?

Elliptical training works the gluteal muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings, calves and anterior tibialis. Also elliptical trainers work your quadriceps and hamstrings harder than treadmills. When you use the movable handles on most elliptical trainers, you also exercise your triceps, biceps and shoulders, which is not the case with most exercise bikes.

With the help of an elliptical trainer you can follow the natural path of your feet and legs when they are moving. The movement that your ankles, knees, and hip joints make while walking, jogging, or running is the same movement that an elliptical trainer makes. Ellipticals also offer weight-bearing exercise, which is essential to prevent the development of osteoporosis.

Because elliptical trainers simultaneously train more muscles than most other cardio exercises, you can burn more calories and fat in a short time. Studies have shown that most people report that they did not think they worked as hard during training with an elliptical machine as when they were on a treadmill. This means that you actually train harder than it feels like you are.

Many elliptical machines nowadays have menus of challenging training programs that mimic mountain climbing or interval training, making workouts more enjoyable and less repetitive. Many machines also have heart rate monitors and controls that allow you to optimize your training based on heart rate monitoring.

As you can see, there are many benefits associated with investing in an elliptical machine. There are hundreds of brands and elliptical machine models, but we have you covered. We have compiled a list with some great offers for elliptical training for your home gym – some even as an exercise bike. Also view our page with fitness equipment offers for other items to complete your home gym.

