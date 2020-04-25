Best digital gifts and subscriptions in the UK

We have lined up some of the best digital gifts for your time of need, including online cooking classes, food boxes, gaming subscriptions, and more.

2020-04-25

The art of gift giving is something that takes years to master, and a sad fact in life is that some people will never get the hang of it. You can spend a lot of time researching the perfect gift, and then be overshadowed by an expert who offers something incredibly fun, personal, and touching.

It’s frustrating, but it doesn’t have to be this way. You can hack the system using digital gifts and subscriptions. Your rivals may have something special, but your gift will continue to give away long after the competition.

It will constantly remind the recipient of how important you are. We know this is not the point of a gift, but everyone wants to look good in the eyes of their friends and family. This type of gift may not come in a fancy box, but it will give you a daily snatch to remind them how much you value it. Value cannot be purchased.

You’re spoiled for choice when it comes to digital gifts and subscription services. There are gaming subscriptions, food boxes, online classes, and much more to consider. Seriously, there is something for everyone there, and the fact that these gifts are delivered online or on a repeated delivery means you don’t have to rely on timely shipping. This is especially useful if you forget a birthday or celebration and need a last-minute gift.

It’s always good to have choices, but excessive choices can present a problem: how do you know which digital gift is the best? There is no definitive answer to the tricky question unfortunately, but we can help you find something unique and exciting. We have lined up a selection of the best digital gifts and subscriptions offered. All you have to do is pick a favorite.

Pretty inexpensive • Many entertainment options • The originals are not available elsewhere

Most people are signed up, and if they aren’t, it’s probably intentional

Family memberships are a great gift for anyone short on hobby options.

Streaming membership

Streaming services provide months of entertainment in the form of shows, movies, and originals.

You probably know everything about every streaming service offered, but not everyone is as well informed as you.

It may be surprising to hear this, but there will be some people who are not subscribed to the likes of Netflix, Disney +, and Prime Video. If someone in your circle is not a member of a particular service, you can help them with a membership.

It will provide months of entertainment in the form of TV shows, movies, and originals. It’s hard to find a gift that will last longer, and subscriptions are pretty cheap.

New game releases • Can upgrade existing members • Sign up easily

Gaming subscriptions can be expensive, but dedicated players will love access to new titles.

Game Subscription

Play subscriptions offer many benefits, including access to more games.

If there is one thing that all players love, more games to play. And that’s exactly what a gaming subscription offers.

A subscription to a service like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PlayStation Plus offers exclusive discounts, cloud storage, and new games to play every month. These services are a bit more expensive than some of the other options on this list, but the potential benefits are huge.

It’s also very easy to sign up, and once you’ve paid online you’ll get an email with a redemption code. It’s simple, and your recipient can play within minutes of ordering you.

New recipes • Convenient • Vegan options

Food subscription services are popular with enthusiastic cooks who do not have time to plan ahead.

Food Subscription Box

Food subscription services spice up midweek meals with fresh ingredients and delicious recipes.

Meals love a great home-cooked feast, and a meal delivery subscription provides exactly that.

There are absolutely loads of food subscription services to consider, but you can’t go wrong with Thinking Chef and EasyCook. These services offer fresh, tasty, and nutritionally-defined nutrition at your recipient’s door.

The best subscription services provide plenty of gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options, with grass-fed meats, free range chicken, and fresh fish on offer. You don’t always have to promise a long-term contract either, and you can cancel at any time.

Many creative desktops and mobile apps • Cloud storage • Technical support

It may not be the best choice for beginners

An Adobe Creative Cloud plan allows users to design images, graphics, layouts, user experiences, videos, and audio.

Adobe subscriptions

Adobe Creative Cloud offers desktop and mobile apps including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.

A subscription to an Adobe Creative Cloud plan will make a unique gift for any creative individual in your life.

You can also splash out and invest in an Adobe-wide collection of mobile desktop and mobile apps and services for designing images, graphics, layouts, user experiences, videos, and audio for print, and web and mobile devices.

This type of membership includes access to the latest features and updates once they are released, with 100 GB of cloud storage, Adobe Portfolio, Adobe Fonts, and Adobe Spark. It is a comprehensive service for artists and anyone with creative talent.

Thousands of courses to consider • Expert tuition • Downloadable resources

Dear (unless your time is right)

An online class is all one needs to learn a new skill or become a complete master of their craft.

Online Class

Choose from thousands of online classes in everything from cooking to dancing.

Not everyone knows this but there are literally thousands of classes available online, covering everything from photography to musical instruments.

Two of the largest and best sites for online classes are Udemy and MasterClass. Udemy offers many video courses with new additions published each month, and MasterClass provides tuition expertly from the likes of Gordon Ramsay and Serena Williams.

These services can be a little expensive, so it’s worth the wait for a deal. The good news is that both sites offer discounts regularly, so it’s all about getting your chance to save.

Top brands • Wide range of products • Discounts on popular products

Monthly boxes are known to sell

A cosmetic subscription allows members to try new things and save cash on top products.

Cosmetic box

A cosmetics subscription contains makeup, skincare, and haircut from the world’s largest brands.

Everyone wants to look good and feel good, but sometimes the best products to help you do this are seriously expensive. This is when a cosmetic subscription can help.

GlossyBox allows you to choose a subsciption plan that suits you, and then sends a box containing makeup, skincare, and haircare from the world’s leading brands. Many of these are full size products, which means you can end up saving big on expensive purchases.

This type of service also offers beauty tips, tutorials, and exclusive offers, which is a great bonus for members.

Super cheap deals • Over 1 million titles • Thousands of audiobooks • Users on any device using the Kindle app

Amazon Prime Not Available • Not every book is included

Bookworms should absolutely love a Kindle (or Audible) Kindle subscription.

Book Subscriptions

A Kindle Unlimited or Audible subscription offers access to millions of titles, thousands of audiobooks, and selected magazine subscriptions.

Subscription services like Audible and Unlimited Unlimited exist to offer bookworms the opportunity to explore millions of titles, thousands of audiobooks, and selected magazine subscriptions on any device.

If you’re not clear on exactly what these services are, it’s best to think of them as a Netflix for books. With Kindle Unlimited, you can borrow up to 10 items at once and return them as you wish. It is like a massive virtual library with no final charge.

Unfortunately, these services are not included with an Amazon Prime membership, but you can normally subscribe for the next one if you are capitalizing on a new user deal.

No adverts • Millions of songs • Various plans available • Prime included

A music subscription provides individuals, families, and students with access to millions of songs.

Music Subscription

Streamed a growing selection of over one million songs, without the annoying adverts.

Everyone loves to listen to music, and a subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited or Amazon Music HD just adds listening options.

Amazon Music Unlimited offers unlimited access to your favorite songs, on-demand and free ads. You can listen offline with unlimited skips, and access everything without hands on Alexa. Amazon Music HD is for serious audiophiles, providing premium audio quality more than double the bitrate of standard streaming services. It is music the way this artist intended it to sound.

Both subscriptions will make a great digital gift for anyone in your circle, and your access will be instantly accessible to cover you in case you need a last-minute option.

