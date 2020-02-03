Best desserts & best Sunday brunch – Shananigan’s | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Customers entering Shananigan’s Bistro Coffee and Dessert Bar are immediately greeted by a stunning display of mouth-watering delicacies.

From their delicious cheesecakes to the miles-high lemon meringue pie, it’s easy to see why the Prince Albert company was chosen for the “Best Dessert” and “Best Sunday Brunch” at the 2020 Best of the Best (BOB) awards.

“They love my cheesecakes. They love my carrot cake. It’s one of my bestsellers, but they love everything at Shananigan’s, “said owner Jeanette Kindzerski.” It’s great. It gives me a good feeling that I have been selected for the best dessert and the best Sunday brunch. “

Kindzerski is quick to not recognize all the success and says it is her staff that makes Shananigan what it is.

“I have the best staff ever. They work so well and care about my company.”

That care is described in detail in the delicious treats, freshly made to fulfill every need – including a number of cheesecakes, tortes, cookies, squares and cinnamon buns. They also offer gluten-free options. Customer favorites include banana cream cake, coconut cream cake and lemon foam.

Shananigan’s was first opened about 20 years ago and Kindzerski has owned it for almost nine years.

“I’ve made many improvements to the place to make it more than just a coffee and dessert bar. Now it’s a full restaurant,” she said.

With a huge selection of pastries, fresh fruit and vegetables, an omelet bar and even prime rib, Sunday brunch is something everyone should experience. Their weekday traditional breakfasts are also nothing to avoid. Every morning from 7:30 a.m. they offer a traditional breakfast for $ 5.99 with two eggs, baked potatoes, bacon, ham or sausage and toast. Don’t worry – you can order the Eggs Benedict and pancakes with it.

Shananigan’s is also the perfect place for after work cocktails.

“We have a full license, so of course we sell wine, beer and spirits,” Kindzerski said. “Come mid-May, we have the patio open.”

Shananigan offers nightly menu specials, events such as “Thursday wing night” and “Friday prime rib night” and they are also available for events.

It is open from Monday to Friday from 7:30 AM to 10:00 PM, Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM. and Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

Try one of their famous desserts on 2144 6th Ave today. W.

Shananigan’s Bistro coffee and dessert bar – the 2020 BOB Award winner for “Best Dessert” and “Best Sunday Brunch”