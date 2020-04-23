Best deals on ZenMate VPN (UK deal)

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

An 18-month subscription to ZenMate VPN is on sale for £ 1.99 per month.

Photo: pexels

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-04-23 05:00:00 UTC

TL; DR: An 18-month subscription to ZenMate VPN is on sale for £ 1.99 per month, saving you 79% on the list price.

Working from home can be stressful. It doesn’t matter how many pillows, blankets, and other soft things you have around you. It’s stressful.

There are services you can invest in that can make the whole work from home thing a little more. The first is a VPN, as these services protect your data and sensitive information, including apps for all your devices.

Your security should be less concerned about a VPN, and ZenMate VPN is one of the cheapest services offered. So you don’t have to worry about the costs of spiraling. An 18-month plan is currently on sale for £ 1.99 per month, saving you 79% on the list price.

This plan has access to servers in 74 countries around the world, unlimited bandwidth, personal customer support, and a 30-day return guarantee. ZenMate VPN also has a strict no logging policy, so your information cannot be shared.

Take the stress out of working from home on the ZenMate VPN.

.