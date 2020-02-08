Best deals on fryers in February 2020

In the past ten years, air fryers have shot themselves into the awareness of home cooks. The attraction of roasting air is that it is healthier and less messy than deep-frying. When roasting with air, you usually only use one or two tablespoons of cooking oil or a few splashes of an oil-based cooking spray. Product descriptions state that 75 to 90% less fat is used, but the reduction can be even higher.

How do I choose the right fryer?

With the increasing popularity of deep fryers, the variety of models on the market has grown so much that choosing the best model for your kitchen can be confusing. The most important considerations when purchasing an air fryer are capacity, control, additional air fryer properties and additional cooking functions.

Generally, you will find air frying baskets that range from 3 to 6 liters. For a single person or a couple, or if you want to heat some wings and fries, smaller is just fine. Buy a larger model if you want to prepare dishes and complete meals for a family with an air fryer.

Manual control air fryers typically have two settings: cooking temperature and cooking time. As long as you know the settings you want, turn the dials to the correct temperature and time and let it cook. Digital air fryers are usually fairly easy to use, but more complicated than manual models. If the deep fryer you are looking at also includes roast, bake, roast, dehydrate, and more, it is likely to have a digital control panel that often includes multiple presets for different types of food or cooking.

Single-purpose deep fryers do a way of cooking. If you already have a countertop full of other devices, including a toaster, convection oven, and maybe an indoor grill, a multi-function air fryer is just a duplication. If, on the other hand, the storage space in your kitchen is tight, a multi-function model may be a good choice, as one device can serve multiple purposes. A common and desirable feature for air fryers is the ability to crunch the outside of food. As a rule, crispy is the last step in air frying and may require a separate add-on. Since traditional fried foods usually have a crispy appearance, an air fryer with a crispy function is not considered a multifunctional cooker. It’s just a complete air fryer.

As you saw above, you can spend $ 50 to $ 200 or more on air fryers. Larger models with digital control and several cooking functions cost more than smaller fryers with manual control only for the frying time and temperature.

Is roasting with air the same as cooking with convection?

Air fryers have become so popular in recent years that you do not believe alone that it is a new cooking technology. The core technology for air frying has been used in cooking for over 70 years. It was and is called convection cooking. In air fryers and convection ovens, the food is cooked with fans to circulate the hot air.

While the underlying technology is identical, the implementations differ at least in their purest senses. A simple air fryer is usually similar to a compact cylinder. Convection ovens are generally rectangular in shape with a door that opens forward to expose one or more removable trays. Food prepared in an air fryer is placed on a rack on the bottom of a removable basket. They put food on trays or shelves to prepare them in convection ovens.

Convection ovens generally have a larger capacity than air fryers, so the ovens can hold more food for simultaneous cooking. Because air fryers do not have to fill as much space with hot moving air, air fryers usually cook food faster than convection ovens. Air fryers are often louder than convection ovens, they use fans to circulate hot air in the cooking area.

You can find multi-function stoves that claim to be both air fryers and convection ovens. Based on the size and shape, you can see which of the two variants the device is more similar to. In both forms, food can often be baked, fried, grilled and drained. At its core, however, it is either an air fryer or a convection oven.

