Best deals for Eufy robot vacuum cleaners (UK deal)

20-02-02

TL; DR: The Eufy RoboVac 30C robot vacuum cleaner is for sale for £ 174.99 on Amazon, saving you 30% on the list price.

Robotic vacuum cleaners are no longer a new and exciting concept, but that does not mean that they are not super handy little helpers who can make your life a lot easier.

There are absolutely many devices from a number of top brands to consider, but most people will not be familiar with the majority of these names. iRobot and its Roomba range of devices are known, but that is about it.

This does not mean that you should not look elsewhere because there are many smaller brands that offer great technology for less. Eufy is the perfect example of this, with a number of powerful robotic vacuum cleaners that won’t break the bank.

You can now save 30% on both the Eufy RoboVac 30C and RoboVac G10 Hybrid on Amazon. The Eufy RoboVac 30C drops to just £ 174.99 and the RoboVac G10 Hybrid is available for £ 209.99. These deals expire at midnight on February 3, so you have to be fast.

