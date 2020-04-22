Best deal with MasterClass courses online (UK digital gift deal)

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers. If you purchase something through the links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

An annual MasterClass membership has a second one to give away for free.

TL; DR: Buy an annual MasterClass membership for £ 170 and you’ll get a second one to give away for free.

These trying times have forced everyone to get creative when it comes to connecting with friends and family. We are all looking for ways to show the loved ones we care about, and as a result, digital gifts have seen a resurgence.

Gaming subscriptions, recipe boxes, memberships, and online classes make great gifts, and all are delivered online or on a recurring delivery so you don’t have to rely on timely delivery.

You have so many digital gift options these days, with something for everyone. MasterClass is one of the most popular sites for online courses, with many classes from the world’s best educators, including Gordon Ramsay, Serena Williams, and Steve Martin. All video courses are 100% exclusive, and MasterClass makes courses directly to the instructor.

An annual MasterClass membership (with access to all classes) is available for £ 170, and now comes with another membership to share for free. This is a treat for you and a friend.

