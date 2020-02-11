Best deal on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet (UK deal)

To let you know that if you buy something here, Mashable may deserve a member commission.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is on sale for £ 89.99.

Image: Amazon

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping20-02-02 10:34:01 UTC

TL; DR: The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet is on sale for £ 89.99 on Amazon, saving you 31% off the list price.

Tablets are expensive pieces of kit, so it can be a nervous experience to transfer your precious device to a child. You better invest in a tablet designed for children, so you can keep yours safe.

The range of Fire Kids Edition tablets from Amazon is built for even the most clumsy children, with a child-resistant housing and a two-year, worry-free warranty. This generous warranty includes coverage for everything that happens with your tablet. If something breaks, simply return the tablet and Amazon will replace it for free.

All Fire Kids Edition tablets also contain a year of Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited at no extra cost. This is an all-in-one subscription that brings together all kinds of content that kids actually want, with thousands of books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, games, and audible audio books.

You can now pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet for just £ 89.99 on Amazon. This is 31% lower than the list price, saving you £ 40. It is not the only Amazon device that is on sale now, with the entire range offered earlier than expected.

Save on a Kids Edition tablet and beat the Prime Day rush.

. [TagsToTranslate] tablets