Best deal on Red Letter Days tea for two gift vouchers (UK deal)

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping20-02-02 15:04:09 UTC

TL; DR: The Red Letter Days tea for two gift vouchers can be purchased for £ 27.99 on Amazon, saving you 20% off the list price.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we are here to help you find the perfect gift.

This romantic event was historically dominated by things such as chocolate, flowers and jewelry, but nowadays experiences win the day. Nothing is more romantic than a special day for both of you to enjoy.

Red Letter Days is one of the biggest names in the industry of experiences and the tea for two gift vouchers is now on sale for just £ 27.99 on Amazon. This is normally stated at £ 34.99, which means that you can save 20% off the list price if you buy before midnight on 11 February.

You can choose from more than 400 afternoon tea experiences, with everything from city hotels to beautiful country houses on the list. The voucher is valid for two years from the date of purchase with free and unlimited exchange, so even if you cannot get away this year, there is always another chance.

Experience something special for less this Valentine’s Day.

