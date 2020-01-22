Best deal on ProtonVPN (UK deal)

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

TL; DR: A one-year subscription to ProtonVPN costs £ 3.40 a month, saving you 20% off the list price.

VPNs often offer countless incentives to register, e.g. B. Server for streaming and apps for certain browsers. While this is nice, a VPN isn’t worth anything if the trust isn’t there.

ProtonVPN’s goal is to be a truly transparent and accountable provider by publishing the source code on all platforms and performing an independent security review. ProtonVPN is the only provider to have taken these steps.

The VPN market is not immune to data exchange, poor implementations and security holes. By open-sourcing the client code, ProtonVPN enables security experts to review encryption implementations and how the company handles user data. Anyone investing in ProtonVPN can rest assured that these tests have been performed.

This step puts users first, as does ProtonVPN sales. You can now take out a one-year subscription to the basic service for just £ 3.40 a month. This is 20% lower than the list price and will save you over £ 10 in total.

