Best deal on Gordon Ramsay’s culinary course (UK deal)

Two annual Masterclass memberships are sold for £ 170.

Photo: masterclass

We don’t know about you, but we are running out of entertainment options. You can only play and stream for a long time before boredom attacks. We all need more options.

Enter Masterclass: an immersive online experience that enables you to take online classes with the world’s best educators, including the likes of Christina Aguilera, Serena Williams, and Steve Martin. All video courses are 100% exclusive, and MasterClass makes courses directly to educators to get exactly what they want to teach.

We know that staying home can be tough, but you can do worse than learn a new skill from a total master. We will not tell you which course is best viewed, as it is unique for everyone. We will say that Gordon Ramsay’s cooking class is one of the most popular choices, with the celebrity chef taking students to his own kitchen with a series of 20 instructional videos.

You can now sign up for an annual Masterclass membership (with access to all classes) for £ 170, and get another membership to share for free. A single class membership is also available for £ 85.

Take this opportunity to learn what’s new at Masterclass.

