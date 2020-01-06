Loading...

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

The Samsung HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is available from John Lewis for £ 549.

Picture: John Lewis

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping2020-01-06 11:42:47 UTC

TL; DR: The Samsung 65-inch HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is available for £ 549 from John Lewis and will save you £ 100 off the list price.

Most of the best TV deals happen on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find anything decent right now. The new year is a great time to close a deal as many retailers are trying to sell the rest of their inventory at low prices.

One of the best TV deals is currently live on John Lewis. The Samsung 65-inch HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is available for just £ 549, saving you £ 100 off the list price. It’s a really cheap price for such an impressive device.

Samsung’s 65-inch HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV lets you discover the latest movies and shows with true 4K color and clarity. The 65-inch screen has four times the number of pixels as a Full HD television and offers breathtaking realism, natural movement and incredible details. With every purchase you even get a five-year guarantee.

There are still great deals on TV if you know where to look.