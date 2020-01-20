Best deal on a LG 4K TV from Amazon (UK deal)

To let you know that you are buying something that is presented here, Mashable may earn a partner commission.

TL; DR: The LG 55-inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV is for sale on Amazon for GBP 399 and saves you 58% of the list price.

We’re not flooded with TV deals right now, but that doesn’t mean that occasional opportunities don’t come up.

Things may be calm, but a deal increases the volume. You can now save over € 500 on the LG 55-inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV on Amazon. This amazing saving will not expire soon, but without an explicit deadline we cannot say exactly how long you need to save.

This impressive model is equipped with the latest Ultra HD innovation, ThinQ AI technology, 4K Active HDR and Ultra Surround Sound. It offers many functions, but will not break the bank. Now it only costs 399 euros on Amazon and you save 58% of the list price.

