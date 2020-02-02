Best deal for TunnelBear VPN (UK deal)

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

A two-year subscription to TunnelBear can be purchased for £ 3.18 per month.

At the first inspection, the internet may seem like a free space that you can roam to your heart’s content, but it is not. The internet is actually full of annoying limitations and blockages that can only be overcome with a VPN.

There are numerous services that you can consider, each with a different set of functions that fits some users more than others. We recommend taking the time to properly investigate everything there is, but we get this to be a lot of work.

You can spend hours viewing all your options, or you can go to TunnelBear. With this user-friendly service you can safely browse, stream and work anywhere. It is also one of the few providers that publishes regular, independent security audits of its apps.

You can now sign up for a two-year subscription to TunnelBear for just £ 3.18 a month. This plan drops by no less than 58% on the list price and lets you connect five devices at the same time.

Bounce online blocks for less with TunnelBear.

