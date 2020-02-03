Best deal for the Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush (UK deal)

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

The Oral-B Genius X Luxury Edition electric toothbrush can be purchased for £ 143.99.

Image: amazon

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping20-02-02 11:29:36 UTC

TL; DR: The Oral-B Genius X Luxury Edition electric toothbrush can be purchased for £ 143.99 on Amazon, saving you 60% off the list price.

Luxury lovers should listen, because the Oral-B Genius X Luxury Edition electric toothbrush can be purchased for less than £ 150 on Amazon.

This model takes everything you can expect from a top electric toothbrush and makes it beautiful. We are talking about motion sensors, artificial intelligence, multiple cleaning modes and much more.

It is a serious step forward from the competition, but this naturally entails costs. You are normally expected to pay more than £ 300 for this device, but it is currently on sale for just £ 143.99 on Amazon. This is 60% lower than the list price and contains a smart USB travel case and four brush heads.

In addition to being packed with impressive features, it just looks cool. Electric toothbrushes are generally not the most stylish devices, but this model breaks with tradition.

Brush better with this luxurious electric toothbrush.

. [TagsToTranslate] mashable-shopping