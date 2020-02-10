Best deal for the Ninja smart screen blender (UK deal)

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

The Ninja (CT670UKV) smart screen mixer is for sale for £ 141.49.

Image: Amazon

By Joseph GreenMashable Shopping20-02-02-10 12:08:11 UTC

TL; DR: The Ninja (CT670UKV) smart screen blender is for sale for £ 141.49 on Amazon, saving you 38% on the list price.

Have you kept your new annual promise to eat healthier and become fitter? Congratulations if you have it, and if you haven’t, it’s not too late to turn it all over.

There are many devices that can help you get back on track, such as the Ninja (CT670UKV) smart screen blender. According to Ninja, this powerful blender and food processor absorbs oxygen with a vacuum pump, so that you get everything out of your products.

The idea behind this is that oxygen can cause discoloration when mixed. Ninja therefore claims that you get visibly brighter drinks with a smoother texture and less foam than traditional blending.

The Ninja (CT670UKV) smart screen mixer is now on sale for £ 141.49 on Amazon. This is 38% lower than the list price, saving you more than £ 80. This deal expires at midnight on February 10, so you must be quick if you want to save.

Get back on track with this smart blender.

. (TagsToTranslate) food