Best deal for the Kindle Paperwhite (UK deal)

The Kindle Paperwhite can be purchased for £ 99.99.

20-02-02-10 10:54:43 UTC

We are all waiting patiently for the summer. OK, maybe we’re not that patient. Can it be summer soon?

Everyone has had enough of the long nights and the bad weather. We are all ready to put away the big coat, find a comfortable place and sunbathe. The Kindle Paperwhite is ready for this situation.

The Kindle Paperwhite is designed for the summer, with a waterproof design, a battery that lasts for weeks and a glare-free screen. All this means that you can read and relax for hours on the beach or at the swimming pool, without having to worry about the load or the sunlight that disturbs your view.

You can now buy the Kindle Paperwhite for just £ 99.99 on Amazon. This is 17% lower than the list price, saving you £ 20. This popular e-reader offers direct access to more than 5.5 million books, including the latest bestsellers, exclusive Kindle and more.

Grab the Kindle Paperwhite and prepare for sunny times.

