Best deal for the Fire TV Cube (UK deal)

TL; DR: The Fire TV Cube can be purchased for £ 89.99 on Amazon, saving you 18% off the list price.

We know you are looking for the biggest discounts and huge deals, but sometimes an 18% drop in the list price is just as important.

The price of the Fire TV Cube has dropped from £ 109.99 to £ 89.99 on Amazon, saving you £ 20. This may not seem like the best deal, but Amazon rarely sells its own devices outside of Prime Day and Black Friday. This device is also fairly new, so we really didn’t expect any discount at the moment.

The Fire TV Cube delivers a smooth experience for your favorite movies and TV shows by letting you operate your compatible soundbar and change channels with just your voice. Ask Alexa to turn on the TV and play what you want to watch, with support for 4K UHD content, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Sit down, relax and control your TV with just your voice.

