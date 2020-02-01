Best deal for PureVPN (UK deal)

To let you know, if you buy something listed here, Mashable can earn a member commission.

Your privacy is important and everyone has the right to complete online privacy. This is not a brave new idea, but the reality of actually achieving real privacy can be tricky.

The only real solution is to invest in a VPN. These services send and receive your data through a completely invulnerable tunnel and offer online privacy and anonymity by creating a private network via a public internet connection. It is a simple solution that offers great benefits for anyone who wants to hide their data and identity.

PureVPN goes one step further with a strict non-logging policy, which means that none of your data is stored by the provider. It is something that has stumbled a number of other services in recent years.

You can now sign up to two years of protection with PureVPN for just £ 2.22 a month. This is 73% lower than the list price and comes with a generous 31-day money-back guarantee.

